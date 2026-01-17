Wigan Warriors look set to make a dramatic late change to the squad they hope will reclaim the Super League title in 2026 – and it is a hugely significant one.

Having done very little transfer business in the off-season, Wigan’s most decisive and eye-catching transfer is set to happen just weeks out from the big kick-off next month, with Oliver Partington returning to the club from Catalans Dragons and Kruise Leeming heading in the opposite direction.

As first revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week, it is a move that has caught many by surprise, but one which the Warriors feel is necessary – even if it means letting a mainstay of their squad like Leeming leave.

Three frontline forwards had left the Warriors at the end of last season. Some were by choice, such as Tyler Dupree being allowed to join Toulouse on loan, for example. Others, like Harvie Hill and Liam Byrne’s exits to Hull FC and Warrington Wolves respectively, were undoubtedly due to salary cap constraints.

For large periods it looked as though Wigan would go with what they had left before a move to sign Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson. However, Wilson has almost certainly been ruled out for the whole of 2026 after rupturing his Achilles in training.

That, in the minds of Peet and the Wigan hierarchy, prompted a need to act – and led them to a former academy star in Partington. The Warriors and Partington parted on excellent terms when he initially departed for Salford earlier in his career. Now 27 and entering his prime years, he is one of the standout forwards in Super League.

Catalans had hesitations about letting him leave, but the fact they could revert captain Ben Garcia back to his familiar 13 position if Partington were to leave meant they had a hooker in mind if they were to source a replacement.

And with the Warriors keen on ensuring Tom Forber gets more game-time in 2026, it led to a fairly rapid set of discussions that involved Leeming entering the frame as a potential swap option. He was open to the move, and the chance to become a starting hooker given how he would be Brad O’Neill’s understudy from the bench again at the Warriors.

So Catalans get the hooker that could give them fresh spark, and Wigan are able to bring home a player who is significantly better than when he left a few years ago.