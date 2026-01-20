Jason Demetriou lays out new-look London Broncos’ growth aims following bumper first crowd

London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou is hoping his side can continue to bring in new fans to Plough Lane this season following the 4,380-crowd at their season opener.

Following their off-season takeover, London are the red-hot favourites to dominate the Championship this season, and began their campaign with a comfortable 44-12 victory at home against Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos have made no secret of their lofty ambitions, with sights set on a return to Super League come 2027.

But as their improvement on the field continues to develop throughout the year, the capital club also want things to be strengthened off it.

‘We want London to aim for the stars’

Only twice throughout the 2024 campaign, which London spent in Super League, did they attract a bigger crowd at Plough Lane than the 4,380 recorded against Widnes.

Speaking to the media post-match, newly-appointed boss Demetriou admitted he hopes to grow the footprint of the game in the south through success with the Broncos.

“It was important that we started well because we want them (the fans) to keep coming back and bring their mates,” said Demetriou.

“We want London to aim for the stars.

“It’s about what we can control, and that’s the style of footy we play to bring people through the gates.”

The Broncos ran in eight tries en-route to Sunday’s victory, with 28 of those coming in the second half having only led by four points at half-time.

New recruits Dean Hawkins, Alex Max, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Elliott Wallis all got themselves on the scoresheet, with Demetriou’s side returning to action in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup this weekend.

London take on local community side Wests Warriors at the Richmond Athletic Ground in that tie before facing fellow second tier heavyweights Oldham in Round 2 of the Championship on Sunday, February 1.

