Ranking every Super League stadium from worst to best: Hull FC 8th, Hull KR 4th…

The 2026 Super League season is fast approaching and this year, games will be played at a variety of venues – all of which offer very different game-day experiences.

From France to North Yorkshire, there are new stadia entering the competition for the first time, others return while some of the game’s premiere venues will once again stand out as the must-see destinations for live fans.

But which, in reality, is the best? Okay, we understand it’s an entirely subjective question: which is why we’ve put together a (probably) foolproof formula to answer that very question..

The formula

We’ve taken five different areas to make a combined score of 25. Each area gets a maximum of five points, and they are:

Atmosphere: a very simple one – how the games feel and sound, both on TV and in person.

a very simple one – how the games feel and sound, both on TV and in person. Capacity: A simple metric – any ground with an official capacity of 24,000 or more gets five points. 18-20,000 is four points, 10,000-18,000 and under 10,000 is two points.

A simple metric – any ground with an official capacity of 24,000 or more gets five points. 18-20,000 is four points, 10,000-18,000 and under 10,000 is two points. Facilities: The standard of seating, terracing and general all-round experiences available to supporters.

The standard of seating, terracing and general all-round experiences available to supporters. Modernisation: Has the stadium moved with the times? Is it befitting of 21st century elite-level sport?

Has the stadium moved with the times? Is it befitting of 21st century elite-level sport? Originality: Does the ground feel like a real rugby league venue and stand out against the rest?

Of course, this is just OUR opinion. Yours may well be different, and that’s fine, it’s a subjective topic. But equally, our decision is final too. So without further ado, here’s how we rank them..

=13. Bradford Bulls: Odsal Stadium – 14/25

Atmosphere: 2/5, Capacity: 5/5, Facilities: 2/5, Modernisation: 1/5, Originality: 4/5

Two West Yorkshire teams are tied at the bottom – but for very different reasons. Odsal scores full points on capacity but naturally, there hasn’t been much of an atmosphere there in recent years. That could well change this season if the crowds return to watch the Bulls.

Odsal is about as traditional and original as it gets though, so it scores high there. But understandably, it is let down by its facilities.

=13. Huddersfield Giants: Accu Stadium – 14/25

On the flip side, Huddersfield’s facilities are modern and plentiful – but there are two clear areas where it doesn’t score well at all. One is atmosphere, naturally – and the other is the stadium’s originality. Sadly, it doesn’t stand out at all.

Atmosphere: 1/5, Capacity: 4/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 4/5, Originality: 1/5

12. Castleford Tigers: OneBore Stadium – 15/25

Atmosphere: 3/5, Capacity: 3/5, Facilities: 2/5, Modernisation: 2/5, Originality: 5/5

We’re staying in West Yorkshire for the next venue, too. Next up is Castleford – a ground which, to be fair, could easily rise in the coming years as work goes on to transform it.

Wheldon Road still produces some cracking atmospheres on occasions, and it’s as original and pure rugby league as you can find. But few Tigers fans would argue the facilities and its modernisation lack desperately.

11. York Knights: LNER Community Stadium – 16/25

Atmosphere: 2/5, Capacity: 2/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 5/5, Originality: 3/5

York is the smallest venue in Super League in 2026, so it obviously carries the smallest score. The atmosphere will likely improve in 2026 as the crowds build in North Yorkshire but right now, there are other venues better.

It’s a wonderful modern site though, with excellent facilities – but it is let down in other areas.

=10. Wakefield Trinity: DIY Kitchens Stadium – 17/25

Atmosphere: 4/5, Capacity: 2/5, Facilities: 3/5, Modernisation: 3/5, Originality: 5/5

Another point up the scale and we’re back to West Yorkshire. Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium home would have been much lower as recently as a couple of years ago, and it could easily go up in the years ahead as Matt Ellis continues to invest heavily.

It’s undeniably original as a stadium, and the atmosphere there last year was superb. But its score is let down by its capacity, and the fact not all the facilities have been brought up to standard.. yet!

=10. Toulouse: Stade Ernest-Wallon – 17/25

Atmosphere: 3/5, Capacity: 4/5, Facilities: 3/5, Modernisation: 3/5, Originality: 4/5

The home of Super League’s second French side is one of the biggest in the competition, with an official capacity of 19,500. It looks and feels like a ground that should house top-flight rugby league.

=8. Hull FC: MKM Stadium – 18/25

Atmosphere: 4/5, Capacity: 5/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 3/5, Originality: 2/5

Two newer venues up next. The first is Hull FC’s home, the MKM Stadium, which scores pretty well across the board except for one area – it just doesn’t really feel like a traditional, original rugby league venue, at all. That said, it has some top facilities and can produce cracking atmospheres.

=8. Warrington Wolves: Halliwell Jones Stadium – 18/25

Atmosphere: 3/5, Capacity: 3/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 4/5, Originality: 4/5

And tied with Hull is Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium. That is a venue that looks and feels like a modern rugby league stadium, but it’s on the small side compared to some others on this list, and the atmosphere can be hit and miss. It’s still a very, very good place to watch Super League though.

7. Catalans Dragons: Stade Gilbert Brutus – 19/25

Atmosphere: 4/5, Capacity: 3/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 4/5, Originality: 4/5

It’s over to France now as we head into the top half of our table. Catalans’ ground is terrific, and a superb place to watch rugby league. It scores pretty well on all aspects of our grading without getting top marks anywhere.

=4. Leigh Leopards: Leigh Sports Village – 19/25

Atmosphere: 5/5, Capacity: 3/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 4/5, Originality: 3/5

Perhaps one that will divide opinion, but we feel there’s method behind it! Leigh is one of the best places in Super League to watch games when it comes to an atmosphere, and while it’s let down by its capacity and the fact it doesn’t quite retain the originality of some other venues, it’s a top class site.

=4. Hull KR: Craven Park – 19/25

Atmosphere: 5/5, Capacity: 3/5, Facilities: 3/5, Modernisation: 2/5, Originality: 4/5

Level with the Leigh Sports Village is the home of the champions. Of course, Craven Park is a stadium that lacks modernisation in quite a few areas, but it’s loud, raucous and is a traditional, old-school venue.

=4. Wigan Warriors: Brick Community Stadium – 19/25

Atmosphere: 3/5, Capacity: 5/5, Facilities: 5/5, Modernisation: 4/5, Originality: 2/5

Wigan’s home is let down by the fact it never quite feels the same as some other more traditional rugby league venues – a metric we value quite highly at LRL Towers. But it’s modern, has great facilities inside and out and can house the biggest crowds in the sport. It’s a top contender in our list – but two do beat it..

2. St Helens: BrewDog Stadium – 21/25

Atmosphere: 4/5, Capacity: 4/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 5/5, Originality: 4/5

One of those is the home of Wigan’s bitter rivals. The newly-renamed BrewDog Stadium is modern, it feels like a proper rugby league ground and it has the capacity to host huge numbers. When it’s rocking, there are few places better under the lights, too. However, it doesn’t quite take top spot..

1. Leeds Rhinos: AMT Headingley – 22/25

Atmosphere: 5/5, Capacity: 4/5, Facilities: 4/5, Modernisation: 4/5, Originality: 5/5

That’s right, top spot goes to the home of the Rhinos. Yes, we know we will inevitably get told about what it’s like for away supporters if it’s raining – it loses a point in facilities for it! – but you can’t escape the fact that Headingley’s recent renovations have elevated it into a top-tier venue – it didn’t host an Ashes Test by chance.

It’s traditional yet modern at the same time, has a superb atmosphere and there are few places better in the world to watch rugby league. Leeds Rhinos take top spot for us – but feel free to let us know if you disagree!