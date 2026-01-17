Toulouse Olympique bolster ranks as French international makes cross-Super League switch

France international César Rougé will swap Perpignan for Toulouse for 2026, after penning a deal with newly-promoted Olympique until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who can play full-back, in the halves and hooker, made his senior debut for Les Dracs in 2021, and went onto make 50 appearances for the club. Rougé also brings Test experience with him to his new employers, boasting a tally of seven caps for France.

He is also the latest player to leave the club since the end of last season, with head coach Joel Tomkins overseeing a dramatic overhaul of the squad.

César Rougé joins Toulouse Olympique

Rougé now becomes the fourth new player to join Toulouse this off-season, following Luke Polselli, Mathieu Pons, Tyler Dupree and Henry O’Kane to the club. 2025 mid-season recruits Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace and Brendan Hands have also penned permanent deals with the French side.

Commenting on his switch to the newly-promoted club, Rouge said: “Very happy to join Toulouse Olympique and seize this opportunity!

“I can’t wait to see my French friends again, meet my new teammates and the fans. I’m eager to start working to defend these new colours. Go Toulouse!”

Also commenting, Olympique head coach, Sylvain Houles, added: “An opportunity presented itself with César and we seized it very quickly.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“César will complete our squad at halfback, and I am very excited to see what he will bring us in our TO colours.”

In a statement confirming his exit, Catalans said: “After discussions between all parties, an agreement has been reached to allow the France international, who was out of contract at the end of the season, to sign for his new club with immediate effect.

“Having joined the club in 2020, he made his professional debut in 2021. He has scored 8 tries in 50 games for the Dragons.

“The club would like to thank him and wishes him all the best for the future.”

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

Making sense of Wigan Warriors’ Oli Partington pursuit and unique swap deal

Salford RLFC star suffers grim injury on debut for new phoenix club as update issued

Oldham’s Super League ambitions made clear following first win as new coach lauds club

London to show games in Papua New Guinea as on the road fixtures likely in 2026