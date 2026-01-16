Leigh Leopards land another major contract boost as star forward re-signs

Leigh Leopards are set for more good news, with Owen Trout signing a new contract with the club.

The forward, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2025, was off-contract at the end of the season and had commanded strong interest from across Super League. However, Love Rugby League has learned that Trout has now signed a new multi-year, long-term contract with the Leopards.

He follows in the footsteps of Umyla Hanley, who Leigh revealed on Thursday had signed a new two-year contract with the club.

It’s an enormous boost for Adrian Lam and his plans for the future, with the pair among the star assets in Leigh’s squad.

Trout joined Leigh in 2024 and has made 61 appearances for the club, and it was last year when he really made his mark with an outstanding campaign as the club finished third in Super League. His performances earned him a call-up to England’s Ashes squad, and he debuted in the first Test against Australia.

He is understood to have commanded interest from the NRL too and sources at the club have indicated that there are clauses in his contract that would allow him to head overseas at certain points during his deal.

But for now, his future is with the Leopards, another boost ahead of a new campaign where many are tipping them to push on again after another strong recruitment drive.

Trout started his career at Leeds Rhinos before making the move to Huddersfield Giants in 2020. He made 54 appearances for the Giants in four seasons before signing a deal with Leigh before the 2024 season.

Last year, Trout excelled, scoring seven tries and demonstrating an ability to play in both the middle and at back-row.

Meanwhile, Hanley’s retention comes after interest from a number of Super League clubs, with both Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC reportedly interested.