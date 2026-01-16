Hunslet reveal 2026 squad numbers including 6 former Super League stars
Championship outfit Hunslet have locked in their squad numbers for the 2026 campaign, with six former Super League stars among head coach Kyle Trout’s roster.
Hunslet finished bottom of the Championship last term, winning only two of their 24 league games in a season which saw them opt for a change of coach midway through the year.
2026 will see them form part of a bumper 20-team competition at second tier level having seen League 1 merged with the Championship.
The upcoming season also marks Trout’s first full campaign at the helm, and as he gears up for that, he’ll be able to call upon numerous players with top-flight experience.
Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!
Hunslet reveal 2026 squad numbers including 6 former Super League stars
Between them, the veteran trio of Matty Dawson-Jones (#4), Lee Gaskell (#6) and Eddie Battye (#13) have almost 370 Super League appearances on their CVs.
Gaskell – who joined the Parksiders ahead of 2025 and now works as a postman alongside playing rugby league – was a Super League Grand Finalist with hometown club St Helens back in 2011 as they lost out to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.
Elsewhere, Myles Harrop (#3) marked his sole game at Super League level with a try, scoring for Salford Red Devils as they were beaten at home by Warrington Wolves in September 2022.
Emmerson Whittel (#15) also has one Super League appearance to his name having come off the bench for Bradford Bulls in a win against London Broncos at Odsal in September 2014.
Rounding off Hunslet‘s former Super League septet is France international Kevin Larroyer (#17), who will turn 37 in June.
Toulouse-born Larroyer featured in the top-flight for Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers, racking up 72 Super League games in the process.
He is not the Parksiders’ only player with international experience though, as Jamaica duo Mo Agoro (#5) and Jimmy Morgan (#24) both also form part of Trout’s squad for 2026.
25 shirts have been dished out at the South Leeds Stadium for the upcoming campaign, ranging from #1 to #26: with no #25.
Hunslet’s squad numbers for 2026 can be seen in full below.
Hunslet’s 2026 squad numbers
1. Billy Jowitt
2. Coby Nichol
3. Myles Harrop
4. Matty Dawson-Jones
5. Mo Agoro
6. Lee Gaskell
7. Dan Abram
8. Harvey Hallas
9. Bailey Aldridge
10. Keelan Foster
11. Harrison Gilmore
12. Darcy Simpson
13. Eddie Battye
14. Cam Berry
15. Emmerson Whittel
16. Elijah Simpson
17. Kevin Larroyer
18. Jimmy Watson
19. Mason Corbett
20. Liam Carr
21. Mackenzie Turner
22. Jack Ward
23. Lewis Hagan
24. Jimmy Morgan
26. Ethan O’Hanlon