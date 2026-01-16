Hunslet reveal 2026 squad numbers including 6 former Super League stars

Championship outfit Hunslet have locked in their squad numbers for the 2026 campaign, with six former Super League stars among head coach Kyle Trout’s roster.

Hunslet finished bottom of the Championship last term, winning only two of their 24 league games in a season which saw them opt for a change of coach midway through the year.

2026 will see them form part of a bumper 20-team competition at second tier level having seen League 1 merged with the Championship.

The upcoming season also marks Trout’s first full campaign at the helm, and as he gears up for that, he’ll be able to call upon numerous players with top-flight experience.

Between them, the veteran trio of Matty Dawson-Jones (#4), Lee Gaskell (#6) and Eddie Battye (#13) have almost 370 Super League appearances on their CVs.

Gaskell – who joined the Parksiders ahead of 2025 and now works as a postman alongside playing rugby league – was a Super League Grand Finalist with hometown club St Helens back in 2011 as they lost out to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Myles Harrop (#3) marked his sole game at Super League level with a try, scoring for Salford Red Devils as they were beaten at home by Warrington Wolves in September 2022.

Emmerson Whittel (#15) also has one Super League appearance to his name having come off the bench for Bradford Bulls in a win against London Broncos at Odsal in September 2014.

Rounding off Hunslet‘s former Super League septet is France international Kevin Larroyer (#17), who will turn 37 in June.

Toulouse-born Larroyer featured in the top-flight for Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers, racking up 72 Super League games in the process.

He is not the Parksiders’ only player with international experience though, as Jamaica duo Mo Agoro (#5) and Jimmy Morgan (#24) both also form part of Trout’s squad for 2026.

25 shirts have been dished out at the South Leeds Stadium for the upcoming campaign, ranging from #1 to #26: with no #25.

Hunslet’s squad numbers for 2026 can be seen in full below.

Hunslet’s 2026 squad numbers

1. Billy Jowitt

2. Coby Nichol

3. Myles Harrop

4. Matty Dawson-Jones

5. Mo Agoro

6. Lee Gaskell

7. Dan Abram

8. Harvey Hallas

9. Bailey Aldridge

10. Keelan Foster

11. Harrison Gilmore

12. Darcy Simpson

13. Eddie Battye

14. Cam Berry

15. Emmerson Whittel

16. Elijah Simpson

17. Kevin Larroyer

18. Jimmy Watson

19. Mason Corbett

20. Liam Carr

21. Mackenzie Turner

22. Jack Ward

23. Lewis Hagan

24. Jimmy Morgan

26. Ethan O’Hanlon