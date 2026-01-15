Brad Dwyer makes permanent Salford RLFC move following Leigh Leopards exit

Stalwart Super League hooker Brad Dwyer has joined Salford RLFC on a permanent basis for 2026 following his departure from Leigh Leopards.

Dwyer, 32, has spent the last two seasons with Leigh: featuring 44 times in their colours and taking his overall senior career appearance tally up to 320 in the process.

Enduring a stint out of the Leopards’ 17 in 2025, he was one of many Super League players that spent time on loan with the now-defunct Salford Red Devils, lining up – and scoring a try – for them in an 80-6 defeat at Hull FC last August.

Come the end of the 2025 campaign, the Wigan native was released by Leigh, and had remained without a club.

But now, he has linked up with the new phoenix club Salford RLFC, whose Championship campaign begins on Friday night against Oldham at the CorpArq Stadium.

A Challenge Cup winner with Leeds Rhinos back in 2020, Dwyer becomes the most experienced player the new Salford club have managed to attract thus far.

Having come through the youth ranks at Warrington to make a first-team debut for the Wolves in March 2012 against Wakefield Trinity, Dwyer has scored 78 tries as well as one drop goal so far in his career.

Set to turn 33 in April, his previous clubs also include Swinton Lions, Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos, Featherstone Rovers, Leeds, Hull FC, Leigh and Salford Red Devils.

All being well, Friday night will see him line up alongside three of his former Leigh team-mates in the shape of Nathan Wilde, Will Brough and Ryan Brown.

Those three, along with new recruit Oliver Polec, have been sent on loan to Salford by the Leopards on a one-week basis to help them bolster their squad for the season opener against Oldham.

This week alone, Salford have also signed Liam Cooper, Matthew Ross, Reece Stanton, Will Tilleke and Rafael Van Osselaer on permanent deals along with half-back Toby Hughes on loan from fellow Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.