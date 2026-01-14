Exciting outside back Umyla Hanley is expected to attract a lot of attention in the open market heading towards 2027, with the Leigh ace out of contract with the Leopards at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who can play both centre and wing, has become a key man for the Leopards in his three years at the club, making 59 appearances in all competitions. His form has since seen him become one of the best centres in Super League, earning a spot in the 2025 Dream Team last season, as well as vocal shouts for inclusion in the England squad.

But with good performances comes attention, with teams likely to now be battling it out for his signature? But which teams are likely to be in the mix?

Here are some clubs who could look to bring in the outside back.

Leigh Leopards

The most likely landing spot for the centre is staying with Leigh, given just how pivotal he’s become to Lam’s side. While he arrived in 2023, he fully broke into the side at the start of the 2024 season and hasn’t looked back since. In his maiden breakthrough season, Hanley notched 29 appearances and scored 14 tries, figures which were pretty much replicated in 2025 too with 28 appearances and 13 tries to his name, which shows just how integral he is to their attack.

His silky running, quick feet and eye for space, honed on the wing, have made him one of Leigh’s principal options close to the line, and he backs that up with some serious finishing skills too.

You would expect the Leopards to move heaven and earth to keep him at the Leigh Sports Village.

Leeds Rhinos

While Leigh will likely be keen to keep him on for the foreseeable future, Leeds are certainly a potential destination.

Harry Newman’s impending departure to NRL side Perth Bears means the Rhinos are in the market for a new centre, and while the production line is taking shape following Max Simpson’s squad number promotion, Hanley’s name could certainly be floated about at Headingley.

His style of play would also really suit Leeds down to the ground, despite him playing slightly differently to Newman. Jake Connor and Brodie Croft have injected some real pace into this Leeds attack this past year, but it’s also designed around getting their big threats more time in space, which is where Hanley thrives.

Hull FC

Another team potentially in the market for a centre come 2027 is Hull FC, with current number four Zak Hardaker out of contract at the end of this season. Again, Hanley would tick a lot of boxes for FC, but more so from an age perspective in this case.

The Airlie Birds are starting to bring through some serious talent into their regular starting side, around the likes of Hardaker, Aiden Sezer and John Asiata to name a few. The likes of Will Pryce, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Lewis Martin, Harvie Hill, Jake Arthur and Amir Borouh – all 25 and under – are all in the initial 13 this season, while the academy is yet again boosting the depth chart as well, and Hanley would really fit in with that shift towards a long-term project.

Again, he would also add further threat to their outside back division, and alongside Litten, Barron and Martin could turn that into one of the most exciting units in Super League.

London Broncos

Potentially a left-field call, given London are pretty well-stocked in the backline, but this could be a real statement signing from the Capital outfit.

While they are not in Super League as of yet, they head into 2026 as heavy favourites to win the Championship title and all the signs are pointing towards a jump in IMG score too come next year, so they could once again be a top-flight side come 2027.

With that in mind, the Broncos will once again be looking to strengthen their squad, and Hanley would be a real statement of intent on that front. As mentioned above, he has quickly become one of the best outside backs in the competition, and added into a squad with the likes of Reagan Campbell Gillard and Siliva Havili could genuinely put London in a strong position for the future.

There are a lot of moving parts to this theoretical switch, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

