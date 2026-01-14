Reality is dawning for Super League clubs. With recruitment managers now actively pursuing deals for 2027, it has quickly become apparent that the transfer market is harder than ever before.

It’s not a surprise; the addition of a brand new NRL club, Perth Bears, has added another competitor. What wasn’t perhaps envisaged was that they would be so aggressively recruiting from Super League.

Four players have already agreed to join the new franchise next season from the competition; it’s almost inevitable more will follow after James McDonnell became the latest. Once again, Super League’s player pool is taking a hit.

The growing gulf in the competitions’ respective salary caps means Super League clubs face an uphill task anyway. Things are even harder now.

The emergence of Perth has made things much harder, as it has caused a ripple effect. Not only are they taking players from Super League, but NRL clubs, alert to the situation, are quickly signing up their own players to avoid the risk of losing them. That further restricts options for clubs in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Perth have spooked other NRL clubs and they’re all moving quick to retain what they’ve got,” one source told Love Rugby League.

“It’s going to be harder than ever to sign up established players from overseas.”

The likelihood is that we will see Super League clubs do the exact same. For clubs looking to recruit heavily, this might be the worst year possible.

Officials have tried to be productive in recent years by loosening the restrictions around visa requirements while also increasing the number of overseas players allowed in the competition. But as we’re already seeing, that has resulted in more unproven players coming from overseas, and that’s likely to continue.

The solution? There is only one. Clubs, and the game as a whole, has to ensure more young talent is being developed and coming through. It is likely to become more important than ever and it’s in the best interests of all clubs to ensure they’re producing their own.

Hull KR bucked the trend last year, with Mikey Lewis their only homegrown talent. Before that, it was well-known that the clubs with the strong academies won the competition every year.

We are seeing clubs attack that now. Wakefield Trinity are the most recent example of a club investing heavily in their youth. Expect more to follow.

But the recruitment reality is bleak for clubs right now.