Overseas prop emerges as Super League transfer opportunity after NRL stint

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of overseas forward Ofahiki Ogden, Love Rugby League can reveal.

A number of clubs are still on the lookout for players who can apply the finishing touches to their squad ahead of the new season, and while it is a notoriously difficult time to recruit, Ogden has emerged as one option, even if there is one obvious stumbling block that could stifle any move.

The 29-year-old has made 58 NRL appearances during his career, representing both Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels. More recently, he has been a regular in the New South Wales Cup, representing North Sydney Bears last year, making 19 appearances.

But that is almost certain to be the snag for any clubs interested in signing Ogden, as he has made just two first-grade appearances in the last two seasons.

To gain a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) players must have appeared in 50% of eligible NRL games in the past two seasons, something Ogden has not. Given that, it’s hard to see how he would be able to secure a move.

Both Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors are understood to be in the market for a prop, with the Warriors’ hand forced following the season-ending injury sustained by new signing, Oliver Wilson.

Other clubs also still have salary cap space and quota spots to do business should they wish to do so, though opportunities are limited at present.