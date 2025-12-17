There’s still over two months to go until the action kicks off in Super League for 2026 – but we’re now well into pre-season, and most squads are already complete.

With that in mind, we think we can have an early take on what the Super League table could look like next year – and while some parts will look pretty identical, there will be some changes.

We’ve broken it down into four aspects – here’s who we think will finish where.

The top three

Yes, we’ve decided to lock in a trio that we think will be ahead of the rest – but it is NOT the same three that finished in those positions this year.

Of course, one of them is the same: Hull KR. As reigning champions, the Robins look well placed to have another assault at the top of the table and go on to defend the title they won so impressively this year.

We do think Wigan Warriors will be in the top three again too – they have too much quality not to be in and around the mix for the League Leaders’ Shield.

But we’re also tipping Leeds Rhinos to nestle between them and move up to second. They’ll have had another pre-season under Brad Arthur, their spine will be more settled and their young stars will be a year better. That’s our first early prediction that might ruffle a few feathers!

Play-off certainties

We’ve got two in here. St Helens made the top six last season while being pretty ordinary. With a new coach and new recruits – particularly across their spine – they should have more than enough to keep up their ever-present record in the play-offs in Super League history.

We’ve not mentioned them yet, but we haven’t forgot them: there’s not much chance of Leigh slipping out of the top six in our eyes either. They and the Saints will occupy fourth and fifth.

The race for sixth

We think there could be as many as FIVE teams scrambling it out for the last play-off spot. Wakefield Trinity start favourites given how they secured it this year, and their recruitment suggests they could be in the mix to get it again.

But Hull FC look to have really improved on paper – and let’s face it, paper is all we’ve got to judge the teams on so far! So they will be right in the thick of it, as will a Catalans Dragons side who have recruited smartly under Joel Tomkins. He’ll be better for his first few months as a head coach too.

So much intrigue rests on Warrington. A slow start could be huge for Sam Burgess for all the wrong reasons, but if they get out of the gates well, they’re right in the race for sixth. However, as it stands, we’ve got them just below the three teams we’ve already mentioned.

And what of Castleford? They may well take time to settle under Ryan Carr but if they gel quickly, they look to have the talent on paper to go well. However, just being spoke of as play-off contenders in 2026 would represent progress for a club who have gone backwards in recent years.

The wooden spoon scramble

That, as you would already have figured out, leaves just four: the three promoted teams and Huddersfield Giants.

There’s no doubting that of the 11 Super League teams from last season still in the competition this year, Huddersfield start as the rank outsiders and the weakest-looking.

Can any of the three promoted teams finish above them? Well, we think all of them can. York have done some shrewd recruitment and have a large core of their table-topping squad from 2025 still with them. The LNER Community Stadium will be a real fortress for them when it’s rocking.

Similarly, Toulouse’s squad that went all the way in the play-offs is still together, and they will use France to their advantage too.

Bradford do look to be the weakest of the three, based off league positions last year and the fact they’ve had a huge overhaul of their squad. They will take some time to gel. However, in our table, they’re above Huddersfield..

Predicted Super League table

1. Hull KR

2. Leeds Rhinos

3. Wigan Warriors

4. St Helens

5. Leigh Leopards

6. Hull FC

7. Wakefield Trinity

8. Catalans Dragons

9. Warrington Wolves

10. Castleford Tigers

11. York Knights

12. Toulouse Olympique

13. Bradford Bulls

14. Huddersfield Giants