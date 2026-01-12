James McDonnell’s NRL destination confirmed as star set for Leeds Rhinos reunion

James McDonnell will join fellow Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman at NRL expansion side Perth Bears from next season, with the forward announced in a double signing.

The Ireland international, who has also spent time in the wider England training squad, becomes the latest Super League man to head to Western Australia for the Bears’ inaugural NRL season in 2027, following the likes of Toby Sexton and Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui to the club.

McDonnell arrived at Leeds in 2023 and has since played 80 times for the Headingley outfit at the time of writing. His form has quickly seen him become one of the best back-rowers in Super League, too, with him being named in the 2025 Dream Team as a result.

‘I can’t wait to get over to Western Australia and test myself against the best of the best’

He will remain in West Yorkshire for the 2026 season, after penning a one-year extension with the club back in April, but will move to Perth from 2027 on a two-year deal.

Commenting on the move, McDonnell said: “It’s been an ambition of mine to play in the NRL and I’m absolutely delighted to be given that chance with the Perth Bears,” McDonnell said.

“The NRL is the toughest competition in the world, and I can’t wait to get over to Western Australia and test myself against the best of the best.

“It’s great to know that Harry Newman and a few other lads from the Super League will be joining me. My focus is on giving 100% for the Rhinos this year but it’s exciting to think that in a year’s time I’ll have the chance to be a part of history.”

Perth Bears head coach, Mal Meninga, added: “I’ve kept an eye on McDonnell for a few years now and I thought he really went to another level in 2025.

“I’m confident he will develop more this season and I’m excited to see what he can bring to the Bears.”

Alongside McDonnell, the Bears have also confirmed the signing of Cronulla Sharks man Chris Vea’ila on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old outside back, who scored on his senior NRL debut for the Sharks, has spent the bulk of his career in the NSW Cup competition, making 53 appearances and scoring 18 tries across stints with Newcastle Knights reserves and Newtown Jets.

“The chance to be a part of history with the Bears was too good an opportunity to pass up,” Vea’ila said on joining the club.

“Perth is a fantastic city, and I feel it gives me the best opportunity to continue my development as a player on and off the field.”

“Chris Vea’ila had an exceptional junior career with the Knights and was given his chance with the Sharks last season,” Meninga added of Vea’ila

“Similar to James, I think he will continue to improve this season and be a real asset for the Bears in 2027 and beyond.

“I feel really confident we are building the foundations for this club to be successful now and into the future.”

