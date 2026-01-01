7 HUGE transfer stories heading into 2026 including in-demand Leigh Leopards star

Another new year is upon us, but little changes in the world of rugby league: over the next 12 months or so there are some HUGE decisions to be made – and some massive transfer stories.

Here, we’ve picked out seven of the biggest stories to look out for in 2026…

Brad Arthur

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur

It was among the sagas of 2025, and it promises to be among them again in 2026. Having signed a one-year extension for the season ahead, will Brad Arthur stay at Headingley as Leeds Rhinos‘ head coach beyond the end of the 2026 campaign?

And no, journalists – including us – undoubtedly won’t stop asking him all year until a verdict is reached.

Sam Burgess

There are just two Super League head coaches off-contract as we approach the 2026 season, Arthur and Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess.

NRL and England icon Burgess has made no secret of his desire to earn a first-grade job Down Under eventually, but his Wire side will have to deliver much better than they did last season if he’s to stand any chance of that coming soon.

Will he stay? Will he decide to go? Or will he even last the season if the Wolves are as poor this year as they were on the whole in 2025?

Brodie Croft

Brodie Croft warms up ahead of a Leeds Rhinos game in 2025

Another big story is whether Leeds can tie down Australian playmaker Croft beyond the end of 2026, which is when his current deal runs out.

He’s been outstanding in his time at Headingley so far, and is – of course – a former Man of Steel having scooped that accolade as a Salford player. But will the Rhinos be able to keep him having already tied down Jake Connor with an improved contact?

Umyla Hanley

It comes as no surprise given the form he displayed in 2025 that Leigh centre Hanley, another who is off-contract, is already believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Hull FC have entered the race for his signature, so it’s up to the Leopards now to table a suitable offer his way. We’re sure his relationship with Adrian Lam will be beneficial, but various other factors will be at play in the deal, too.

Jackson Hastings

Jackson Hastings warms up ahead of a Newcastle Knights game in 2025

Hastings’ sensational return to Super League was announced on November 20. Within 11 days, as a result of only penning a one-year deal, he was able to ink another deal elsewhere for 2027 and beyond.

The contract system is utterly bonkers if you ask us, but it does mean that St Helens have a question to answer over whether they’d like the veteran playmaker to stick around longer than the 12 months he’s set to currently.

Arriving from Newcastle Knights, Hastings is another ex-Super League Man of Steel, and Paul Rowley’s job is to help him rediscover that type of form as swiftly as possible.

Perth Bears/PNG Chiefs

This isn’t one individual, but it’s surefire to be a huge story in the world of rugby league transfers. Who will the Bears and the Chiefs snap up as they gear up for their entries into the NRL in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

We already know of a few Super League stars heading for Perth next year, including Leeds’ Harry Newman, and there’ll be more to come.

When it comes to the Chiefs, they still need a head coach – Jason Demetriou and Adrian Lam will be in the mix. Then, we’ll see about the players they sniff around.

Tristan Sailor

Tristan Sailor scores a try for St Helens in 2025

We’ve mentioned one Saints decision already with Hastings, but fellow back Sailor – whose contract is expiring – is another who has a question mark hanging over his future.

Whether 2025 was a success for him or not would appear a subjective question, but the truth of the matter is that under Paul Wellens, it never really worked with the jigsaw pieces available. Square pegs in round holes comes to mind.

Whether new head coach Rowley can solve that jigsaw, which now also has the piece of Hastings added to the mix, remains to be seen. And if he does, will Sailor fit into it?