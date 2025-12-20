Perth Bears are in the process of building their inaugural squad for their entry into the NRL in 2027 – and they have already prised away one of Super League’s biggest stars.

Harry Newman will join the Bears at the end of next season after agreeing a two-year deal with Mal Meninga’s side. New Catalans Dragons signing Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui is also bound for Perth in 2027, too.

They are unlikely to be the last Super League players to make that move, with the Bears still in the market for more Super League talent as they look to build a team immediately capable of competing in the NRL.

Fortunately, there are heaps of talent available for them who are coming off-contract in the next 12 months..

Owen Trout

The Leigh Leopards forward is likely to be a player in huge demand. Having forced his way into England contention this year, there is no doubt that Trout’s stock is rising at a rate of knots.

Leigh want to keep him without doubt – but rumours online this week he had already re-signed are understood to be wide of the mark, Love Rugby League understands. Trout has an ambition to test himself in the NRL at some stage, though it remains to be seen whether that would be as early as 2027.

However, he’ll be a player of interest to other clubs without question.

Liam Knight

The Hull FC forward was linked with a move back to Australia this off-season, though that was in part due to his personal relationship with Channel Nine presenter Danika Mason! But he is now back in England with Hull and building into 2026 with the Black and Whites.

But there would be no doubting he is targeting an NRL return at some stage, and if he performs once again for Hull in 2026, he’ll have plenty of interest.

Brodie Croft

Another player who has perpetually been linked with a return to Australia, the Leeds Rhinos half-back is now entering the final year of his contract in West Yorkshire.

There is one slight complication: Croft’s long-time agent, Chris Orr, is beginning a six-month ban imposed upon him by the NRL meaning he may not be able to negotiate his future for a good while yet. But it does feel like at some stage, Croft will go back home. Could it be with Perth alongside Newman?

Bailey Hodgson

With so many Leigh players off-contract, it’s inevitable that some of the Leopards’ standout players will be targets elsewhere. Their owner, Derek Beaumont, admitted just this week there may be some tough decisions to make.

And the reality is that Leigh have two brilliant fullbacks in their squad for 2026, with Hodgson competing alongside a now fully-fit David Armstrong. He’s still only 23 and his tried his arm Down Under before – could he have another crack now he is a much better and more mature player with experience under his belt?

Lewis Dodd

It remains to be seen whether the half-back would fancy another crack at the NRL after a difficult stint with South Sydney Rabbitohs: but it’s fair to say he didn’t get a fair run at it under Wayne Bennett.

It’s quite telling that he only signed a one-year deal with Catalans to keep his options open and before he’s even started at the Dragons, he is free to negotiate elsewhere. Could a return to the NRL be on the cards?