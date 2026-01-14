Hull KR receive early contract boost as Oliver Gildart tied down long-term

Hull KR have tied down centre Oliver Gildart to a new contract, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal.

The centre, a member of Rovers‘ treble-winning squad last year, was off-contract at the end of the 2026 season and free to speak to rival clubs.

But the former Wigan Warriors talent has now penned a new multi-year contract with the club which will keep him at the club for the long-term.

The 29-year-old joined the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign and has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the club to date, scoring 13 tries.

A Great Britain and England representative, Gildart secured his third Grand Final ring last year having previously won at Old Trafford with Wigan in 2016 and 2018.

It was a great end to a frustarting year for Gildart, who had started the season superbly before a knee injury suffered at Magic Weekend kept him out of action for four months.

But he returned to the side for the final games of the season and played a key role in their play-off success, scoring twice in the victory over St Helens in the semi-finals.

In total, Gildart has made 169 Super League appearances in his career and will now add to that with the defending champions, who are starting to push forward with their planning for the 2027 season.

They are largely expected to retain what they currently have, with the likes of Joe Burgess, Sauaso Sue, Peta Hiku, Rhyse Martin and Jack Brown among those currently in the final year of their existing contracts.

The Robins are currently in Tenerife as part of their preparations for the new season before taking to the field for a pre-season friendly with fellow Super League side Wakefield Trinity at Craven Park next weekend.

They will then take on Lock Lane or Brighouse Rangers in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup, before starting their Super League defence with a trip to newcomers York on February 12.