The lowest attendance in every Super League season including THIRTEEN Salford games
Clubs and fans alike are currently preparing for the 30th year of Super League, with pre-season already well underway and friendlies set to begin next month.
Below, we look at all 29 editions of the competition so far since its beginning back in 1996, and run through each year’s lowest-attended game.
Notably, Super 8s games have been counted here with one actually making the cut, but matches in The Qualifiers are not eligible.
At least one of Salford Red Devils and London Broncos have been involved in the lowest-attended game of the year on 31 occasions, playing one another in that game seven times – including when the Broncos were under the ‘Harlequins’ tagline.
Elsewhere, both Huddersfield Giants (7) and Catalans Dragons (5) feature heavily, with the French outfit involved in each of the last three lowest-attended games from 2022 to 2024.
All of those have come against different clubs in the shape of Salford, Wakefield Trinity and – most recently – London.
Among the rest of the clubs involved in at least one of Super League’s lowest-attended games per year are Workington Town, Paris Saint-Germain, Halifax and Widnes Vikings.
Super League‘s lowest-ever attendance, as you’ll discover, came back in July 1997 when just 500 spectators watched on over in France as PSG were beaten 24-16 by Salford.
So, without further ado, here is the list in full…
LRL RECOMMENDS: The highest-attended game in every Super League season with one fixture DOMINATING
1996: Workington Town 6-34 London Broncos (1,400 – June 23)
1997: Paris St Germain 16-24 Salford Reds (500 – July 2)
1998: London Broncos 20-8 Huddersfield Giants (2,014 – August 23)
1999: Gateshead Thunder 25-6 Hull Sharks (1,580 – May 19)
2000: London Broncos 10-16 Salford City Reds (2,040 – August 12)
2001: London Broncos 12-21 Huddersfield Giants (1,800 – August 26)
2002: Salford City Reds 18-42 London Broncos (2,211 – May 19)
2003: Halifax 12-26 London Broncos (1,276 – August 22)
2004: London Broncos 35-30 Salford City Reds (2,198 – March 28)
2005: Salford City Reds 24-16 Huddersfield Giants (2,682 – July 2)
2006: Salford City Reds 34-0 Harlequins (3,046 – August 4)
2007: Harlequins 22-16 Salford City Reds (2,347 – September 8)
2008: Harlequins 12-66 Castleford Tigers (2,112 – July 20)
2009: Celtic Crusaders 16-42 Huddersfield Giants (1,988 – September 5)
2010: Crusaders 16-12 Harlequins (1,122 – August 6)
2011: Harlequins 20-18 Crusaders (1,766 – February 20)
2012: London Broncos 40-28 Salford City Reds (1,517 – August 4)
2013: London Broncos 24-30 Catalans Dragons (1,136 – March 28)*
* Played at Molesey Road in Hersham
2014: London Broncos 22-28 Catalans Dragons (1,002 – April 17)*
* Played at The Hive in Barnet
2015: Salford Red Devils 0-19 Huddersfield Giants (1,972 – May 8)
2016: Salford Red Devils 30-31 Huddersfield Giants (1,958 – June 17)
2017: Salford Red Devils 52-14 Huddersfield Giants (1,405 – September 9)*
* Super 8s game
2018: Salford Red Devils 26-12 Widnes Vikings (2,248 – June 14)
2019: London Broncos 10-30 Salford Red Devils (1,133 – April 27)
2020: Numerous – 0*
* Season impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic
2021: Numerous – 0*
* Season impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic