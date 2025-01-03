Clubs and fans alike are currently preparing for the 30th year of Super League, with pre-season already well underway and friendlies set to begin next month.

Below, we look at all 29 editions of the competition so far since its beginning back in 1996, and run through each year’s lowest-attended game.

Notably, Super 8s games have been counted here with one actually making the cut, but matches in The Qualifiers are not eligible.

At least one of Salford Red Devils and London Broncos have been involved in the lowest-attended game of the year on 31 occasions, playing one another in that game seven times – including when the Broncos were under the ‘Harlequins’ tagline.

Elsewhere, both Huddersfield Giants (7) and Catalans Dragons (5) feature heavily, with the French outfit involved in each of the last three lowest-attended games from 2022 to 2024.

All of those have come against different clubs in the shape of Salford, Wakefield Trinity and – most recently – London.

Among the rest of the clubs involved in at least one of Super League’s lowest-attended games per year are Workington Town, Paris Saint-Germain, Halifax and Widnes Vikings.

Super League‘s lowest-ever attendance, as you’ll discover, came back in July 1997 when just 500 spectators watched on over in France as PSG were beaten 24-16 by Salford.

So, without further ado, here is the list in full…

1996: Workington Town 6-34 London Broncos (1,400 – June 23)

An action shot from a Super League clash between London Broncos and Workington Town in 1996

1997: Paris St Germain 16-24 Salford Reds (500 – July 2)

1998: London Broncos 20-8 Huddersfield Giants (2,014 – August 23)

1999: Gateshead Thunder 25-6 Hull Sharks (1,580 – May 19)

Craig Murdock was Hull Sharks’ sole try-scorer in this clash in 2000

2000: London Broncos 10-16 Salford City Reds (2,040 – August 12)

2001: London Broncos 12-21 Huddersfield Giants (1,800 – August 26)

2002: Salford City Reds 18-42 London Broncos (2,211 – May 19)

An action shot from the Super League clash between Salford City Reds and London Broncos in May 2002

2003: Halifax 12-26 London Broncos (1,276 – August 22)

2004: London Broncos 35-30 Salford City Reds (2,198 – March 28)

2005: Salford City Reds 24-16 Huddersfield Giants (2,682 – July 2)

Luke Robinson, now the head coach of Huddersfield Giants, was one of Salford City Reds’ try-scorers in this clash in 2005

2006: Salford City Reds 34-0 Harlequins (3,046 – August 4)

2007: Harlequins 22-16 Salford City Reds (2,347 – September 8)

2008: Harlequins 12-66 Castleford Tigers (2,112 – July 20)

Luke Dorn was one of three Castleford Tigers players to score a hat-trick in this clash in 2008

2009: Celtic Crusaders 16-42 Huddersfield Giants (1,988 – September 5)

2010: Crusaders 16-12 Harlequins (1,122 – August 6)

2011: Harlequins 20-18 Crusaders (1,766 – February 20)

Luke Gale was responsible for 12 of Harlequins’ 20 points in this clash in 2011, scoring a try and kicking four goals

2012: London Broncos 40-28 Salford City Reds (1,517 – August 4)

2013: London Broncos 24-30 Catalans Dragons (1,136 – March 28)*

* Played at Molesey Road in Hersham

2014: London Broncos 22-28 Catalans Dragons (1,002 – April 17)*

* Played at The Hive in Barnet

An action shot from a Super League clash between London Broncos and Catalans Dragons in 2014 featuring Josh Drinkwater (left) and Eloi Pelissier (right)

2015: Salford Red Devils 0-19 Huddersfield Giants (1,972 – May 8)

2016: Salford Red Devils 30-31 Huddersfield Giants (1,958 – June 17)

2017: Salford Red Devils 52-14 Huddersfield Giants (1,405 – September 9)*

* Super 8s game

An action shot from a Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants in 2017

2018: Salford Red Devils 26-12 Widnes Vikings (2,248 – June 14)

2019: London Broncos 10-30 Salford Red Devils (1,133 – April 27)

2020: Numerous – 0*

An action shot from a Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos in August 2020, played behind closed doors at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium during the COVID-19 Pandemic

* Season impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

2021: Numerous – 0*

* Season impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

2022: Salford Red Devils 32-6 Catalans Dragons (2,607 – July 17)

2023: Wakefield Trinity 10-18 Catalans Dragons (3,358 – September 8)

2024: London Broncos 12-10 Catalans Dragons (1,900 – August 4)