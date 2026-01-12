Hull KR will begin their defence of the Challenge Cup against one of Brighouse Rangers or Lock Lane after the draw for the Third Round of the competition was made.

The draw for the last 32 has ensured all 13 Super League clubs that are competing in the competition will once again be drawn away at lower-league opposition.

And Rovers will face a trip to a leading amateur club after the winners of the tie between Brighouse and Lock Lane were given a bye straight through to Round Two due to the demise of Featherstone Rovers.

It means that, unless the game is switched to a venue, one of the game’s biggest clubs will head to a community club in a mouthwatering tie.

Leeds Rhinos will travel to the winners of Thatto Heath or Widnes Vikings, while Leigh Leopards will face North Wales Crusaders or Bedford Tigers.

Wigan Warriors will face one of Siddal, Waterhead or Rochdale Hornets while St Helens could have a huge local tie with Blackbrook, if the amateur side get through against Workington Town.

The Third Round ties will be played over the weekend of February 6-8.

Challenge Cup Third Round Draw

Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge/Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity

Thatto Heath or Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos

Wigan St Judes/Leigh Miners Rangers/Barrow Raiders v York Knights

Batley Bulldogs or Hunslet ARLFC v Catalans Dragons

North Wales Crusaders or Bedford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

Brighouse Rangers or Lock Lane v Hull KR

Blackbrook or Workington Town v St Helens

Siddal/Waterhead/Rochdale Hornets v Wigan Warriors

London Broncos or Wests Warriors v Bradford Bulls

Sheffield Eagles or Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves

Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Salford RLFC v Hull FC

Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor/Hunslet v Huddersfield Giants

Doncaster or Newcastle Thunder v Castleford Tigers

Halifax Panthers/Telford Raiders/London Chargers v Woodhouse/Mirfield/Goole

Oldham or Orrell St James v Dewsbury Rams/King Cross Park/West Hull

Heworth/RAF/Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes or Aberavon Fighting Irish