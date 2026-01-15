Matt Shaw’s Hull KR Tenerife diary: A ferocious 13-on-13, Standout stars, Home time…

Jez Litten approaches me on the training field and says the squad has just been told this will be one of the toughest sessions of the year.

I’ve seen Hull KR train enough to know that if the coaching staff are saying that, then the likelihood is that this is going to be full on.

Before we get into that, though, we need to rewind a few hours first. Rovers started the day on the beach again for a mindfulness session, something Willie Peters has tried to implement during his time at the club.

It’s essentially some time for the players to reflect and think on their own, meditation if you will, to help them zone in on the day ahead.

A 13-on-13 like no other

A quick spot of breakfast is consumed and the players head up to base. Mikey Lewis is one of the first up there and, true to form, Litten is too. Several members of Rovers’ staff have said he’s been locked in this pre-season, I’m expecting a big year.

Back to the session, and it is essentially 13 against 13, working on various scenarios they will encounter in a game, as well as going set for set.

If I was to make one standout observation, it is that the tempo of the game is unlike anything I’ve seen in a regular Super League match. The kick chase sprints are unbelievable and so are the ruck speeds.

It feels like it’s by design; we all know one of Rovers’ key qualities is their fitness, and if they train like this, games will feel easy.

There are some standout moments. But the star of the show is Arthur Mourgue, who looks absolutely fantastic. His footwork is excellent, his vision is on point and he genuinely looks like he’s gone up a level this off-season.

He provided an unbelievable reverse flick pass that saw Peta Hiku run against the grain and race through to score. Exceptional execution.

Tyrone May showed a touch of class with an outstanding crash ball that sent James Batchelor hurtling through a gap, with Tom Davies touching down in the corner.

Lewis had a moment too, producing a lovely looping pass that put Joe Burgess to the corner for a walk-in.

But a shout out goes to Bill Leyland, who again looked brilliant and caused issues. The middles were leading kick chases at times and it was also great to see Jai Whitbread on the field with the team for the first time as his rehab goes up a notch.

“What do you think, Matt,” Luke Gale asks as I watch on. He, like me, is blown away by the tempo of training. It is impressive, there’s no getting away from that.

It’s a session Peters is happy with, something he lets the players know in his address at the end.

Taxi for Shaw

What follows is a gym session, and later on, wrestle. Now, I was supposed to be involved in the latter. Unfortunately (or mercifully), I had a plane to catch, meaning I had to skip it. What a shame.

That’s my time done in Tenerife. It’s a lazy conclusion, but true all the same, Hull KR are in a great spot. They’re fit, they’re healthy, they’re connected and they look sharp.

They’re the team to beat, too.