Former England boss Wayne Bennett believes the side’s best chance of World Cup success lies with a coaching ‘dream team’ spearheaded by Sam Burgess and James Graham, and has backed them to replace Shaun Wane.

Having spent just shy of five years in charge, it was announced that Wane had stepped aside earlier this week, allowing someone else the opportunity to lead England into this autumn’s World Cup, which takes place across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Wane’s departure came on the back of last autumn’s 3-0 Ashes Series whitewash defeat on home soil to the Kangaroos.

Bennett guided England to the 2017 World Cup final, where they were narrowly beaten 7-0 by Australia, and has ruled himself out of any potential return to the role having been included as a long shot in the early betting odds.

But he has not shied away from putting his suggestion forward for who should lead England, highlighting Burgess and Graham as the standout candidates in an interview Down Under.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Former England boss throws support behind Sam Burgess-James Graham ‘dream team’ for vacancy

Dewsbury-born Burgess is currently at the helm of Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

He and Maghull native Graham played a combined 70 games for England during their playing careers, including 21 together between 2008 and 2018, while establishing themselves as NRL icons at club level.

Bennett believes the pair’s leadership, passion and standing within the game would give England a significant boost, as he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Currently in charge of South Sydney Rabbitohs, the 76-year-old said: “Sam and James are my ideal choices as (England) coaches.

“Sam is one of the best players I’ve worked with, and James Graham was outstanding during my time with him as England coach.

“Their passion was unbelievable, and they brought the English team a long way from where they had been. They were committed guys, great footballers, and through their leadership on and off the field, they made my job so much easier.

“They’re young, they’ve got an eye for the game, and I know what they’re made of. Sam is coaching at the moment, so James could be an assistant.

“You just want them involved because they care and they have the respect of everybody who played during their era.”

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is the leading contender in the bookmakers’ eyes.

The Australian led the Robins to a treble last season before helping to guide the Kangaroos to that series whitewash win against England in the Ashes, forming part of their coaching team under Kevin Walters.

But it’s Burgess and Graham that have Bennett’s seal of approval as he added: “They have to go down that path and pick those guys because of what they bring.”