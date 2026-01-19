Lachlan Fitzgibbon has returned to where it all started Down Under following his departure from Warrington Wolves, joining Denton Engineering Cup outfit South Newcastle Lions for 2026.

Back-rower Fitzgibbon, who turned 32 earlier this month, departed Warrington at the end of last season and brought an end to a two-year stint at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the process.

The veteran forward arrived in Super League ahead of the 2024 campaign, joining Warrington from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights.

He went on to feature 41 times across all competitions for Wire, including in back-to-back Challenge Cup final defeats under the Wembley arch.

Having cut his contract short by 12 months, he has now opted to leave professional rugby league behind: and returns to the club where he came through more than a decade ago.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon lands new club Down Under following Warrington Wolves release

North Sydney-born Fitzgibbon made his first-grade bow for Newcastle Knights in 2015 having donned a shirt for the Lions, a local league side, while in the NRL club’s youth system.

He would go on to play a total of 119 NRL games for the Knights, and in an interview with The Newcastle Herald, he has opened up on his decision to return to the Lions as he approaches the end of his career.

The forward explained: “I wanted to come to Souths, my home club, my junior club. They hold a special place in my heart and I’m excited to run out for them again.

“I still feel good mentally and physically, and I still feel like I’ve got something to give. I just want Souths to get back to their glory days, so to speak.”

The Lions featured eighth in the Denton Engineering Cup last term, a competition which has now been won four years on the spin by Maitland Pickers.

Fitzgibbon added: “I have (come to terms with not playing professionally). I’m super proud of what I managed to achieve in the NRL for the Knights, being my club – my home club.

“I had some good years, met some great people, friends for life. (Those were) some of the best moments of my life and some of the best years of my life, and then moving to the UK, it was new and refreshing.

“Off the back of that, I got to play in two Challenge Cup finals, which was massive. Two losses, which wasn’t great, but nonetheless two Challenge Cup finals playing at Wembley

“It was awesome, and we (family) got to travel the world.

“Reflecting on my 12/13 years of professional footy, I couldn’t really ask for anything much more. I have no regrets about leaving, going overseas. I never wanted to leave the Knights.

“I’m proud of my career, and now it’s just time to still play tough footy, but not in a professional environment.”