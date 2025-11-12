York Knights swoop for NRL hotshot with length of deal confirmed

York Knights have further strengthened their squad ahead of their maiden Super League season, with Penrith Panthers young-gun John Sagaga heading to North Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old forward joins the club for the 2026 season and now becomes the 12th recruit of the off-season, following Paul Vaughan, Josh Griffin, Jordan Lipp, Sam Wood, Justin Sangare, Jon Bennison, Jack Smith, Danny Richardson, Matty Foster, Ryan Jackson and Denive Balmforth in heading to the LNER Community Stadium.

York Knights bolster ranks as John Sagaga joins for 2026

Sagaga came through the Penrith Panthers youth system and went onto make his reserves debut in 2023. Across his three seasons with the club, he made 11 NSW Cup appearances, as well as featuring in some NRL pre-season fixtures, but did not register a first-grade appearance for the four-peat Premiers.

He also represented the Australian Schoolboys team in his youth.

✍️ 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝘼𝙍𝙍𝙄𝙑𝘼𝙇 York RLFC have signed international forward, John Sagaga for 2026, thanks to support from Squad Builder! The 21-year-old Australian prop joins from Penrith Panthers, where he has come through the development system. 🗣️ Head Coach, Mark Applegarth… pic.twitter.com/LybSTX7ly1 — York RLFC Knights (@YorkRLFC) November 12, 2025

Commenting on joining York, Sagaga said: “I’m really excited to be a part of this great club and where it’s heading.

“2026 is going to be a very exciting year, and I’m looking forward to getting into training and ripping in with the boys.”

Also commenting, Knights boss Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really excited to work with John.

“He comes from a really good playing group and culture at Penrith Panthers. We’re hoping he’ll transfer some of the talent he’s shown there into the English Super League.

“I can’t wait for him to get started.”

He isn’t the only Penrith youth product to make the switch to Super League for next season, with fellow Panther Zac Lipowicz also heading north for 2026 to join Catalans Dragons.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The RFL’s Shaun Wane comments underline how major change is needed for England to succeed

👉🏻 Revisiting our laughable 2025 Super League predictions as Hull KR humiliate us

👉🏻 Ranking Super League’s 10 oldest players in 2026 including Leeds and St Helens legends

👉🏻 Roosters make shock call on Victor Radley ban as Ashes impact on record suspension revealed