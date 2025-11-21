London Broncos have announced the signing of history-making prop Marly Bitungane, who became just the second Africa-born player to feature in the NRL earlier this year.

Tanzania-born Bitungane, who joins London from NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys, arrived in Australia as a refugee at a young age.

The 23-year-old’s rugby league journey did not start until he was midway through his teenage years, donning a shirt for local side Logan Brothers.

Back in August, he wrote his name into the history books as he made his first-grade debut for the Cowboys against Cronulla Sharks.

And after adding another NRL game to his CV the following week against Parramatta Eels, the forward has now signed on the dotted line to move into the British came with the Broncos come 2026.

London Broncos swoop to sign history-making young NRL prop as recruitment drive continues

Having initially started out on the wing at junior level, Bitungane – whose forename is officially ‘Early’ – moved into the middle as he progressed through the youth system Down Under.

As well as his two NRL appearances, his CV also includes 44 games in the Queensland Cup between Townsville Blackhawks and Northern Pride which saw him score seven tries.

London, who are set to be the heavy favourites to dominate the Championship in 2026 following a takeover by a consortium including NRL icon Darren Lockyer, announced Bitungane’s signing via social media on Friday.

The capital club’s post on X reads: “A journey built on hard work and belief 💪🐴

“Forward Emarly Bitungane joins the Broncos for 2026, adding power, versatility and determination to the forward pack.

“Fresh off his NRL debut with the North Queensland Cowboys, Emarly is now ready to make his mark in the UK.”

Notably, Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this month that Bitungane and another NRL youngster in the shape of Luke Smith had penned short-term deals with London for 2026 having already secured contracts for 2027 back Down Under.

That report suggested that new NRL franchise Perth Bears had snapped up Bitungane and Smith for 2027, the year that will see them enter the elite competition Down Under.

The Bears have been free to negotiate with players who are off-contract at the end of 2026 since the beginning of November.