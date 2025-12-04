Paul Wellens says he’s ‘loving life’ Down Under having joined NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys as an assistant following his departure from boyhood club St Helens.

Wellens, who will turn 46 in February, spent his entire playing career with Saints as he amassed just shy of 500 appearances in their colours.

He then went on to hold a number of coaching roles at the club, both at youth and first-team level, before being named the Red V’s head coach ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Winning the World Club Challenge in his first competitive game in charge Down Under against Penrith Panthers, he also led Saints into the Super League play-offs in three successive seasons.

But after a semi-final defeat to eventual champions Hull KR at Craven Park in October, the club decided not to renew his contract: leaving Saints for the first time since he was a teenager.

Former St Helens boss Paul Wellens ‘loving life’ following surprise NRL switch

At the beginning of November, it was confirmed that Wellens would head over to Australia having been appointed as an assistant coach by the Cowboys.

Under head coach Todd Payten, they finished 12th on the NRL ladder in 2025, and changes aplenty have been rung in the coaching department ahead of next season.

In his first interview with the club since linking up with them last month, Wellens expressed his excitement for a new challenge, saying: “Everybody at the club, players and staff, have been really welcoming.

“I’m loving life over here, it’s been a big change for me, but it’s one I’m really excited about.

“I’ve been at one club in St Helens all my life, such a long, long time. When the opportunity came up to do something different, that really excited me.

“I’ve always kept a close eye on the NRL as a competition and watching that style of rugby. It’s great to finally be a part of it.”

Blake Green, Jordan McLean and Don Singe have all joined the Cowboys’ coaching ranks ahead of 2026 alongside Wellens.

Former Wigan Warriors star Green is also an assistant, while recently retired McLean will act as transitions coach and Singe has taken on a newly created role of head of leadership and culture.

Wellens added: “I’ve been really impressed, the work ethic and the way the team has been going after each training session has been very impressive.

“(I’ve liked) the way the players are working hard but encouraging each other at the same time.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the staff (and) how detailed they are around their planning to make sure we cater the sessions in the right way but get the quality out of the sessions that we need to.

“It’s been very positive right across the board.”