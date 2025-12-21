Super League champions Hull KR will take on NRL heavyweights North Queensland Cowboys in an opposed training session before their Las Vegas showdown with Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins will head Stateside for Super League’s second inclusion of the NRL’s Las Vegas extravaganza, following on from Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves doing battle at Allegiant Stadium earlier this year.

Little detail has emerged about their plans and preparations thus far, but a report from Code Sports in Australia has confirmed that Willie Peters’ side have locked in a major piece of their training schedule.

That is because they will square off against Todd Payten’s Cowboys, just several days removed from their huge World Club Challenge showdown with Brisbane Broncos at Hull FC’s MKM Stadium.

That session will take place on Wednesday February 25, just three days out from the Super League clash with Brad Arthur’s Rhinos. The Cowboys are also in Vegas to play a league fixture, as they play Newcastle Knights on the same billing.

And Cowboys coach Payten admitted while his players will get ’48 hours of fun’ when they land in Vegas on Friday February 20 before regrouping on Sunday February 22, they will quickly ramp up their preparations in game-week – which includes a key session against Super League’s best side.

“The three guys I spoke to all did something different, but I think we can’t shy away from the bright lights of Vegas,” Payten said, admitting he had spoke to several coaches who have made the trip before.

“We need to get there early, get that out of the road, and knuckle down to business. We are there to perform.

“It will be a great experience for our whole club. Whether you are a supporter, staff member or player going over there. The teams that have gone the last couple years, the feedback and conversations I have had, if it is handled the right way, it can be a great experience for your club. That is the way we’re going to attack it.”

Rovers are looking to maximise their trip to Vegas by exposing the club’s brand to a worldwide audience. Thousands of KR supporters have already booked their flights, with the Rhinos expected to travel in significant numbers too as Super League takes centre stage in the United States.