London Broncos’ Papua New Guinean contingent is set to grow further with the addition of centre Alex Max, according to reports Down Under.

October saw the Broncos taken over by a consortium which includes NRL icon Darren Lockyer and wealthy businessman Grant Weschel.

On the back of that takeover, Papua New Guinea head coach Jason Demetriou was appointed as the capital club’s new boss.

Despite missing out on promotion into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026, London have pushed on with intent in the recruitment market, with plenty of Kumuls talent snapped up as part of that drive.

Six Papua New Guineans have already signed on the dotted line in the capital in the shape of Finley Glare, Morea Morea, Gairo Voro, Epel Kapinias, Robert Mathias and Jeremiah Simbiken.

And now, there’s expected to be another – with reports Down Under suggesting that centre Max is on his way to Plough Lane.

London Broncos set to land latest Papua New Guinean star for 2026 as Kumuls contingent grows

Yet to make his official international bow, Max has represented PNG’s Prime Minister’s XIII against their Australian equivalents in each of the last two seasons, notching a try in the first of those last year.

At club level, like many making the move to London for 2026, he has caught the eye while donning a shirt for PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

Over the last two campaigns, the livewire has scored 22 tries in 38 Q Cup appearances for the Hunters, including nine in 21 games this term.

Various outlets Down Under have reported interest in Max from the Broncos over the last few days, with confirmation of his arrival expected in the next few days.

If the move does come to fruition, he will form part of a Broncos side expected to dominate the Championship next year under the tutelage of Demetriou, who will also be preparing the Kumuls national side for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

In addition to the six already officially signed and Max, fellow centre Nene Macdonald is believed to have agreed a deal to join the new-look London for 2026.

Max and Macdonald would take the overall tally of Kumuls in the capital up to eight.