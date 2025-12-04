Former Salford Red Devils winger Mason Caton-Brown has confirmed he is leading a consortium that are aiming to relaunch the club in 2026 under the guise ‘The Phoenix Bid’.

Reports had been swirling for a number of weeks that Caton-Brown, who is now a property developer in the North West, is keen to enter the fray and become owner of the Red Devils.

That has now been made official after Caton-Brown went public with his plans. He insisted in a press statement that ‘weeks of intensive preparation’ have been taking place behind the scenes in a bid to ensure the consortium are ready to go.

The Rugby Football League are meeting today (Thursday) to determine the steps for a new ownership group and who will assume control of the club. Former Salford CEO Chris Irwin is leading another consortium looking to take control of the club and secure their playing licence for 2026.

But Caton-Brown is now in the mix too. He is supported by former chair of the Forever Reds Supporters Trust, Malcolm Crompton, and local businessman Paul Hancock.

“This isn’t just about rebuilding a club, it’s about rebuilding belief,” said Caton-Brown. “Salford means everything to me as a club and is part of my story. We want to create something the city can be proud of again; a club that stands for honesty, sustainability, and genuine community connection.”

Caton-Brown also revealed that discussions have taken place with Salford City Council, which includes an agreement in principle for them to continue to use the Salford Community Stadium in 2026 for home fixtures.

Both the Salford RLFC Supporters Trust (Forever Reds) and the Salford Red Devils Foundation have formally endorsed the consortium’s application, signalling strong support across the fanbase.

A spokesperson for the Trust described the Phoenix Bid as “a powerful and credible team with the best interests of supporters and rugby league at heart.”

“We’re inviting the people of Salford to stand with us,” added Caton-Brown. “Together we can rise again, not just to bring rugby league back to this city, but to make sure it thrives for generations to come.”