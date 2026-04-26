London Broncos survived by far their biggest scare of the Championship season so far to defeat to title rivals Doncaster – but not before they looked on course for their first loss of 2026.

Jason Demetriou’s side were behind at half-time and then conceded a third try through Edene Gebbie to put the Dons 16-6 up. At that stage, it looked as though Richard Horne’s side were going to cause a monumental Championship upset.

But the Broncos rallied in the final 15 minutes, scoring four unanswered tries courtesy of captain Reagan Campbell-Gillard, fullback Morea Morea, half-back Dean Hawkins and a late effort from Luke Smith, to ensure London won 30-16 and preserved the Broncos’ 100 per cent record in the league this season.

With Barrow Raiders losing at Newcastle Thunder on Saturday, it means that London are now clear at the summit with nine wins from their nine league fixtures. But beneath that, there is a compelling race developing.

The biggest winners of the day were perhaps Widnes Vikings. Allan Coleman’s side hammered Halifax Panthers XX-0 to close the gap on second spot and join the chasing pack just below the Broncos. Ryan Edge was among Widnes’ try-scorers, as he claimed a hat-trick to help the Vikings to a big win.

Oldham are another side just two adrift of the Raiders in second spot too. They hammered Workington Town with Kieran Dixon scoring a brace and Riley Dean claiming a hat-trick in a huge win over the Cumbrians.

It means that incredibly, six sides are split from second to seventh by just a solitary win as the race to perhaps finish just behind London heats up as summer approaches.

Hunslet beat Whitehaven 30-10, with Dewsbury Rams hammering Rochdale Hornets and Sheffield Eagles defeating Salford in a pair of high-scoring fixtures.

Swinton Lions earned their first point of the 2026 season too – with a rarely-seen draw as they tied 22-22 with Keighley Cougars, who remain in mid-table with just three wins to their name so far this season.

Championship results: Sunday 26 April