London Broncos continue to set the standard and the pace at the top of the Championship after their latest win at the weekend – and in doing, so they have equalled an all-time club record.

Jason Demetriou’s side were once again far too good for their opposition on Saturday, as they travelled north and inflicted a big defeat on Goole Vikings, winning 70-10 to make it ten wins from ten in the league.

Their only blemish so far has been in the Challenge Cup against Super League side Bradford Bulls and the odds are arguably shortening week upon week for them to win the second tier, and perhaps return to the top flight themselves in 2027.

But that win at Goole had added significance for London in terms of the club’s record books.

It was their tenth straight victory in all competitions, tying the previous record set in the 2017 season, when the Broncos also won ten in a row.

This latest run comes across two different competitions, with eight wins in the Championship and two triumphs in the 1895 Cup making up the sequence of ten in a row.

That run of ten also includes the historic and record-breaking 106-18 victory over North Wales Crusaders, the highest-ever scoring game in professional rugby league earlier this season.

London will now look to set a new record for the Broncos’ all-time history books next Sunday when they host Midlands Hurricanes in the capital.

If they do make it 11 in a row, it will be the first time in the history of professional rugby league in London that the Broncos have managed to win that many games in succession.

And with more points on offer in the IMG grading criteria for winning the Championship this season, it looks to be a good time for rugby league in the south – with the Broncos perhaps heading back to Super League in 2027.