Salford Red Devils legend Adrian Morley is being lined up for a role in one of the consortia looking to revive the club in the Championship in 2026.

The Rugby Football League’s board will meet today (Thursday) to determine the process that will ultimately choose who Salford’s new owners could be after they were ordered into liquidation on Wednesday.

As it stands, their playing licence has been revoked and they will not be in the Championship in 2026 – but there are multiple parties putting together packages and business plans to start the club again as a new company and secure the licence from the RFL.

That process is expected to be accelerated quickly over the coming days, with all parties conscious there are just six weeks until the Red Devils are due to start the Championship season against Oldham in mid-January.

Love Rugby League has previously revealed how former Red Devils CEO Chris Irwin is driving a bid for one of the consortia – and Irwin’s team are looking to bring Red Devils icon Morley into the frame too.

The former Salford star, who made over 50 appearances for the club at the end of his career and who hails from Salford, is set to play a key role if the Irwin consortium get the nod for the club, Love Rugby League can reveal.

He will be brought in as a club ambassador and a figurehead to usher in a new start for Salford, with the Irwin consortium keen to show there is no ties to the past.

Morley was reportedly involved in a flashpoint with Salford’s previous owners at the end of last season, when he confronted them and entered their directors box after a Super League game to demand an update on the situation surrounding the Red Devils.

But if the Irwin team are successful in landing the licence going into 2026, then Morley will be an influential and prominent figure in their regime, it can be revealed.