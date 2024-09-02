After Round 24, just four weeks remain of the regular Super League campaign, with some teams continuing to build a head of steam but others still desperately struggling for form.

Virtually every team still has something to play for, be it the pride of not finishing bottom, trying to obtain a play-off spot, or a top two finish.

For most clubs, their last five games have come from rounds 20 to 24, inclusive. But Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards played out their rescheduled Round 2 clash last month.

Accordingly, their ‘form’ is judged off rounds 21 to 24, inclusive, and that Round 2 meeting.

Current Super League leaders Hull KR still sit top of the form table as the only club in Super League to have won all of their last five games.

Elsewhere, both Leigh and Wigan have won four of their last five. Had the Leopards won that rescheduled Round 2 trip to Wigan, they’d have had nine wins in a row now, but instead, it’s eight in the last nine overall.

Elsewhere, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens have three wins in their last five, and occupy spots 4th to 6th in the form table respectively.

Salford Red Devils and London Broncos have both won just two of their last five games, with the Broncos pipped to the post in Golden Point extra time by Leeds on Sunday afternoon in the capital.

Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants are then locked together on two competition points having won just one of their last five, separated by points difference alone.

And Hull FC are rock bottom of the form table having not won ANY of their last five, beaten 39-20 at home by Castleford on Saturday afternoon.

Over those last five rounds, the Airlie Birds have shipped a whopping 178 points, an average of 35.6 per game.

Here is the updated Super League form table in full, from top to bottom…

1. Hull KR – 10 points (PD: +136)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (W)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (W)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +58)

Round 2: Wigan 28-6 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (W)

3. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD: +42)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet applauds the club’s supporters at The Brick Community Stadium following a game in 2024

Round 2: Wigan 28-6 Leigh (W)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (W)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (W)

4. Warrington Wolves – 6 points (PD: +32)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (L)

5. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +15)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (L)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (W)

6. St Helens – 6 points (PD: -7)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (L)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (W)

7. Salford Red Devils – 4 points (PD: +9)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (L)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (L)

8. London Broncos – 4 points (PD: -8)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (W)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (L)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (L)

9. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -51)

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (L)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (W)

10. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: 53)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (L)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD: -65)

Interim Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (W)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (L)

12. Hull FC – 0 points (PD: -132)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (L)

