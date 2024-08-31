Sam Burgess’ arrival at Warrington Wolves last October heralded a bright new era with the club’s resurgence encouraging hopes of a maiden Super League title this season.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs star’s appointment has also seen opportunities handed to a number of homegrown youngsters.

It has been arguably the most heartening aspect of Burgess’ impact during his debut campaign in charge.

The likes of Arron Lindop, Jake Thewlis, Nolan Tupaea and Ben Hartill have made their senior bows since Burgess took charge, as has Cai Taylor-Wray, who is following in his father’s rugby league footsteps.

Here, Love Rugby League speaks to head coach Burgess about the precociously-talented 18-year-old full-back.

Background

Taylor-Wray is the son of Jamaine Wray, a former semi-pro player with Hunslet, York, Keighley and London Skolars.

Wray earned international honours with Jamaica as an uncompromising hooker or loose forward. He has been a major influence on his son, who grew up in the Leeds suburb of Cross Gates and began his journey at East Leeds.

Taylor-Wray joined Warrington as a scholar at 14 and, two years later, made the permanent move over from Yorkshire when he signed an academy contract.

He made his debut alongside Jake Thewlis, Nolan Tupaea and Ben Hartill in the 19-18 Super League home defeat to Wigan Warriors on June 1.

The game came a week before the sides met in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley as Burgess rested around a dozen first-choice players.

His youngsters showed up well against the Super League champions, with Lindop scoring and Taylor-Wray also catching the eye at full-back.

It was an indication of the promise he has shown since joining The Wire – and also the culmination of several years’ hard work.

Burgess told Love Rugby League: “Cai played against Wigan the week before the Challenge Cup final and didn’t look out of place.

“In the games he’s played this season, you’ve seen glimpses of his ability and my challenge has been to get him some more game-time.”

Style of play

Cai Taylor-Wray in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Steeped in rugby league owing to his father’s playing career, Taylor-Wray has been involved in the game since he was four or five.

He has known little else but full-back in terms of position and, from watching him play, it is easy to see why he suited to that role.

Taylor-Wray is noted for his strong running from full-back and also his ability to support the attack and score tries. That was evident during the Super League victory at Castleford Tigers on August 23, when he scored a delightful opportunist try.

It was his first senior score on what was his third first-team outing – and another ringing endorsement of his potential.

Burgess is reluctant to hype up Taylor-Wray too much, particularly after hailing fellow teenager Lindop as “world-class” and worthy of a Calvin Klein sponsorship deal a few weeks ago.

But he rates him highly, saying: “I think Cai is an out and out full-back. I don’t want to put pressure on him – I’ve probably done that with Lindop too much but Lindop is a great player.

“Cai is in that category too, but these two lads are only 18 so they have to really work hard at their game and hopefully they will in our system.”

Taylor-Wray is already showing the confidence required to perform alongside more established team-mates.

Burgess added: “He’s learning how to control other first-graders.

“He’s got big responsibility to move players in the right position and also for Cai it’s about not making it overcomplicated for him.

“We want to keep it simple and get the good parts of his game working for him and the areas where he can improve are natural progressions for a young player into a senior player. He’s picking plenty up every day.”

Deputising for Matt Dufty

Warrington’s first-choice full-back Matt Dufty has enjoyed a fine campaign under Burgess and scored a hat-trick in the Magic Weekend victory over Leeds Rhinos on August 17.

That match, though, also saw him sustain a knee injury which required a clear-out that will sideline him for up to six weeks.

Dufty’s absence saw Taylor-Wray shine in the win at Castleford six days later and he is set to stay there until the Wolves’ first-choice full-back is fit again.

Burgess said: “While Matt Dufty’s out, Cai will be the full-back, I won’t change that position.

“That’s the way we work – one out, one in, sort of thing. From my point of view, Cai can’t fail because I appreciate he’s not going to be perfect but I think we all see what he can bring.

“So I’ll stick with him. While Matt Dufty’s not there, Cai will be there – the guy that comes in at full-back I think is a beautiful player.

“He’s got speed and a bit of power – and he listens. Once Cai gets a bit more understanding of playing full-back at this level, he will challenge for that position.

“But he can cut it, for sure, and after another pre-season he will be ready.”

Burgess came through the ranks at Bradford Bulls as a teenager himself and he added: “Here at Warrington, we have a pretty honest culture.

“If you’re not carrying yourself in the right way, the culture will quickly bring you back down to earth.

“But I like talking to our young lads and spending time with them – that’s my style and I enjoy that interaction.”

Player profile

Name: Cai Taylor-Wray

Date of birth: 24/02/2006

Position: Full-back

Senior debut: Wigan Warriors (H), 01/06/2024

Honours: Yorkshire Academy, England Academy

