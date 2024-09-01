St Helens moved back up to fourth with three rounds of the Super League season remaining courtesy of a hard-fought and laboured win over Huddersfield Giants.

Fenton Rogers’ red card on the stroke of half-time was the turning point, allowing the Saints just enough room to squeeze past Luke Robinson’s men and give their play-off hopes a shot in the arm.

Here are the Saints ratings on a mixed afternoon for Paul Wellens’ men.

Harry Robertson: 8

Struggled under high kick early on but stuck at it, didn’t shy away and was brave throughout. Really grew into the game. Took his try really well. Looks an exceptional prospect.

Tee Ritson: 6

Quiet. Almost certainly isn’t the long-term answer for the Saints on the wing with a major revamp coming.

Waqa Blake: 5

One or two credible defensive efforts but guilty of some bizarre moments. The high tackle in the first half turned the momentum Huddersfield’s way, and hard not to feel his St Helens career is winding down.

Sione Mata’utia: 8

Such a vital player for the Saints. Steps up whenever and wherever needed and was arguably the standout player for Paul Wellens’ side. He will be missed if he goes home.

Jon Bennison: 6

Returned to the side after several weeks out and did just about enough to warrant his spot.

Jonny Lomax: 7

Early try vital, and an important presence for the Saints. Difficult conditions made ball-playing difficult, in truth.

Moses Mbye: 7

Arguably the better of the two halves. Tidy with ball in hand and showed up really well defensively too.

Alex Walmsley: 6

By his usual high standards, not quite as impactful as St Helens supporters would have wanted him to be.

Jake Burns: 6

Handed the starting berth but struggled to make too much of a real impact.

Matty Lees: 7

Helped lay an early platform well enough for Wellens’ side.

Matt Whitley: 6

A fairly solid, if unspectacular, afternoon from the forward.

Joe Batchelor: 6

Like Whitley; some big defensive contributions but not really the day for Saints’ edge forwards to showcase their ability.

Morgan Knowles: 8

Arguably the best forward on the field. A worry for him to leave the field with a knock late on but a colossus in attack and defence. The Saints cope so much better when Knowles is available.

Agnatius Paasi: 7

Gave the visitors a real lift from

Jonny Vaughan: 7

Did a commendable and impressive job spelling out of position for Burns in the second half.

Noah Stephens: 5

Did okay when on the field but an utterly needless yellow card in the final ten minutes put his side under pressure.

George Delaney: 6

Another forward who had a quiet afternoon compared to what we have come to expect this season.

