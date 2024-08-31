Castleford Tigers player ratings as ‘excellent’ quartet score 8s in win over Hull FC

Castleford Tigers picked up their first win in six games with a 39-20 victory over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Craig Lingard’s side have now moved nine points clear of 10th-placed Hull with three games of the regular season remaining.

Here are the Tigers player ratings: with four players scoring 8s after excellent displays.

Tex Hoy: 8

The Australian bagged a brace against his former club whilst picking up Sky Sports’ man of the match award. Hoy was the best player on the park: and added a real spark to Castleford’s attack.

Jason Qareqare: 7

The winger’s carries out of yardage helped his side out and he made a couple of breaks to help get the Tigers on the front foot.

Luke Hooley: 7

Hooley had a tough afternoon defensively against the experienced Tom Briscoe: but he was impressive with the ball in hand.

Will Tate: 7

It’s good to see Tate back out on the field over the last couple of weeks after what has been rotten season on the injury front for him. He had plenty of involvement on the edge. Encouraging signs of what’s to come in 2025?

TRANSFERS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

Innes Senior: 7

The Ireland international has proven to be an excellent signing from the Tigers. Senior scored the opening try of the game with an acrobatic finish in the corner and he chalks up metres for fun.

Rowan Milnes: 8

It has been a fine season from an individual point of view for Milnes, who has really come to the fore for the Tigers with his excellent kicking game. He scored a try and kicked seven goals as well as a drop goal in their victory.

Jensen Windley: 7

Windley has only played a couple of games in the first-team: but he looks a genuine talent. He scored his first Super League try: and you could see what that meant to him with his celebration!

Liam Watts: 8

Liam Watts on the charge for Castleford Tigers

The veteran prop carried the ball strong and even made a lovely break which led to Windley’s try. It was, arguably, one of the best performances we’ve seen from Watts in 2024.

Liam Horne: 7

Horne is another player who has proven to be a top signing from Castleford. The Papua New Guinea international could have scored higher had it not been for his yellow card for a swinging arm on Briscoe. He’s a real livewire in attack.

Joe Westerman: 7

Westerman has been a crucial player for the Tigers over the last couple of seasons: and he makes a huge difference to Lingard’s side when he is on the field with his presence.

Alex Mellor: 7

It’s probably fair to say that Mellor has been one of Castleford’s best players this season: and is now entering his prime years. He is just a grafter in defence and can run a good line on the edge. He caused a few problems for Hull’s defence.

Elie El-Zakhem: 7

The Lebanon international has been a solid addition to the Tigers’ ranks this season, and is another player who bases his game around his work ethic which doesn’t go unnoticed.

George Hill: 7

A product of Castleford’s academy, Hill is enjoying a fine breakthrough season with Lingard’s outfit. He will be part of the Tigers furniture for years to come, you suspect.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

Paul McShane (sub): 7

McShane worked hard when he entered the action. He is obviously a different type of hooker to Horne now that he’s entering the back end of his career: but the former Man of Steel directs a team around the park as good as anybody.

George Lawler (sub): 7

Didn’t do anything extraordinary that will get headlines but Lawler, like always, got through plenty of work in defence, making 25 tackles.

Muizz Mustapha (sub): 7

Did the tough stuff well when he came on and defended resolutely.

Sylvester Namo (sub): 8

The Papua New Guinea powerhouse may have scored higher had he not been sin-binned for a late contact. Namo produced several destructive carries through the middle, and Hull struggled to bring the big man down all afternoon.

READ NEXT: Every Castleford Tigers player’s contract situation with FOURTEEN off-contract in 2025