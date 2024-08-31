Danny Houghton joins exclusive club of Hull FC legends following magnificent milestone

After having announced his decision to retire at the season’s end earlier this week, Hull FC legend Danny Houghton reached a – quite frankly – ridiculous milestone in their defeat to Castleford Tigers.

The 35-year-old made his 450th appearance for his boyhood club on Saturday afternoon. A phenomenal achievement for a phenomenal servant not only to Hull FC, but to rugby league, too.

Houghton is currently in his 18th and final season with the Black and Whites, having made his debut as a substitute in a 20-8 victory over Harlequins back in 2007.

The two-time England Knights representative has now joined an exclusive club following his landmark appearance as he joins just three other players inside Hull’s 450 club, which is as follows:

Edward ‘Ned’ Rogers (499)

Mick Scott (459)

Harold Bowman (451)

Danny Houghton (450)

Houghton’s milestone match ended on a sour note though. He left the action after just eight minutes in their 39-20 defeat to Castleford at the MKM Stadium due to a recurring calf problem which he has issues with throughout this season.

But that shouldn’t take away from the magnitude and enormity of his achievement. With just three games of the regular season remaining, hopefully it isn’t the last we’ve seen of him in a Black and Whites jersey.

He could still overtake Harold Bowman in Hull’s all-time appearances list if he plays in two more games, so let’s hope his calf injury isn’t too serious and that he gets to bow out on his terms.

Houghton has had many fine moments throughout his 18-year playing career in Super League: from ‘Tackle 52’ at Wembley to winning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in 2016.

And let’s not forget to mention the key role he played in Hull’s back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

One of the best players to never earn a cap for England in the modern era? Quite possibly. Here’s hoping we can enjoy Houghton for the final few games of the campaign because that’s the least he deserves.

