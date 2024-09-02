Super League table: Leigh Leopards enter top six as Catalans Dragons drop out

There are just three games of the regular Super League season remaining: and there’s still a helluva lot to play for regarding the majority of clubs.

Hull Kingston Rovers remain top of the ladder following their win over Salford Red Devils, with Willie Peters’ side sitting just above reigning champions Wigan Warriors via points difference: and that sets up a mouth-watering top of the table clash between the two teams at the Brick Community Stadium this Friday.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves remain third – four points behind Hull KR and Wigan – following their defeat at Leigh on Friday night.

St Helens and Salford Red Devils are both level on 28 points and are sat in fourth and fifth respectively with three games to go.

The big winners of the weekend are Leigh Leopards, who beat Warrington Wolves and claimed their eighth win in nine games as they entered the top six for the first time this season.

And in contrast to Leigh’s play-off surge, Catalans Dragons dropped out of the play-off spots for the first time in 2024 following their home defeat to Wigan. Steve McNamara’s side have won just one of their last five games: and there’s a lot riding on their final three games of the campaign.

Leeds Rhinos are still sat in eighth spot but they’ve still got a shot of making the play-offs following a golden point win over London Broncos. Brad Arthur’s side are on 26 points, the same as Catalans.

There’s not a great deal left to play for regarding Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers other than pride, with the West Yorkshire pair sat in ninth and 10th respectively: and have been out of the race for the play-offs for several weeks now.

At the bottom of the table, Hull FC and London Broncos are battling it out to avoid the wooden spoon, with both teams on six points with three games left.

Super League Round 24 results

Hull Kingston Rovers 32-12 Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards 16-12 Warrington Wolves

Hull FC 20-39 Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons 18-26 Wigan Warriors

Huddersfield Giants 10-18 St Helens

London Broncos 20-21 Leeds Rhinos

Here’s a look at the Super League table following the conclusion of Round 24: and it makes for good viewing if you’re a Hull KR or Leigh Leopards supporter…

