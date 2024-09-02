Hull KR and Wigan Warriors dominate Super League Team of the Week

Round 24 of the Super League season brought some scintillating individual displays, making our decisions for the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week incredibly difficult.

After an entertaining weekend of action, and debates aplenty at Love Rugby League towers, here are our picks.

No fewer than EIGHT clubs are represented this week, with Hull KR and Wigan Warriors both featuring heavily following wins which keep the pair neck and neck in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield…

1. Tex Hoy (Castleford Tigers)

Tex Hoy in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

Full-back Hoy was instrumental in Castleford’s 39-20 win at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, scoring two tries and grabbing an assist. Awarded Sky Sports’ man of the match medal for his showing against his former employers, the Tigers ace made 140 metres in 14 carries, registering three clean breaks in the process.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington were beaten 16-12 at Leigh on Friday night, but the Wolves spent 69 minutes down a man following Paul Vaughan’s early red card and Ashton still delivered some big numbers. Scoring a try, the academy product took in the third-most carries of any Wire player with 17, making two clean breaks and amassing an eye-catching 125 metres.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Peta Hiku in action for Hull KR in 2024

It seems like he’s in this team every Monday, but it was another huge display from Hiku on Friday night as KR beat Salford 32-12 at Craven Park. The veteran Kiwi international made 152 metres across 19 carries, ending the evening with an average gain of eight. Grabbing two assists, he also contributed 15 tackles in defence.

4. Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

Mata’utia was the standout Saints player as they edged past 12-man Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon, slotting in at centre in an 18-10 win. As well as the try he scored, the ex-Australia and Samoa international recorded 81 metres across 13 carries, busting through three tackles. In defence, he also made 14 tackles.

5. Lee Kershaw (London Broncos)

Lee Kershaw in action for London Broncos in 2024

London lost out 21-20 to Leeds in the capital on Sunday afternoon, beaten in Golden Point extra time by the Rhinos for the second time this season. The Broncos were immense though, and winger Kershaw showed exactly why he wants to stay in Super League come 2025 with a try, an assist and an unbelievable 201 metres made in 22 carries!

6. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan won 26-18 over in Perpignan against Catalans on Saturday night, and Keighran – slotting into the halves – was responsible for 14 of their 26 points with a try and five goals. Making 14 tackles against his former employers, the Australian ace also grabbed two assists.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Mikey Lewis in action for Hull KR in 2024

Lewis was at his trademark best during the Robins’ victory over Salford, scoring a try and kicking four goals. The half-back – who also successfully kicked a 40/20 – made 90 metres with the ball in hand, busting through 10 tackles, and contributed to KR’s defensive effort with 16 tackles.

8. Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

In another monumental defensive display, NRL-bound forward Amone made 26 tackles for Leigh during their hard-fought victory against Warrington. With the ball in hand, in the space of 19 carries, Amone also registered 133 metres. Only team-mate Umyla Hanley (135) made more metres than that.

9. Tom Forber (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan Warriors young gun Tom Forber dives over for his first senior try for the club – Photo Credit: Wigan Warriors

In his sixth senior appearance for Wigan, youngster Forber got his first try for the club in their win at Catalans, scoring just before the break to ensure the visitors would head in level rather than behind. The 21-year-old hooker made three wins from dummy half to gain his side invaluable metres, and chipped in with 15 tackles in defence, two of those on the marker.

10. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

Powerhouse Watts made an impressive 119 metres in 12 carries in Castleford’s win at Hull, making a clean break through the FC backline and grabbing an assist. The prop also recorded 24 tackles in defence, including seven on the marker, to help the Tigers to a big victory.

11. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Rhyse Martin in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Leeds were abject in their win at London, and that’s putting it politely, but Martin was their saviour. He scored all 20 of their points in the 80 minutes of normal time, scoring a hat-trick, converting all three of those tries and also hammering over a penalty in the first half. The Papua New Guinean ended the day with 211 metres to his name as well as 35 tackles.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba has consistently delivered for Wigan since being in the team, so much so that you forget how young he is at 20. The back-rower’s impressive campaign continued against Catalans, earning another man of the match medal from Sky after a performance which included a try, 76 metres in 13 carries and 24 tackles – including seven on the marker. Immense again.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in 2024

KR skipper Minchella delivered another fine captain’s display in their win against Salford, making the most tackles of any Robins player (26) on the night. The loose forward also took in the third-most carries of anyone in a KR shirt (18), amassing 85 metres in the process.

