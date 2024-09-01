London Broncos forward Jack Hughes has urged the Rugby Football League and IMG to ‘make the right call’ when it comes to the future of the club beyond this season.

The Broncos have won plenty of admirers throughout 2024. Despite not being expected to win a game by some critics, they could still avoid finishing last – and almost moved off the bottom of Super League on Sunday after taking Leeds Rhinos to golden point extra-time, only to succumb to Brodie Croft’s drop goal.

With the Broncos vocal about wanting to know what their long-term future looks like under IMG, there appears to be no clarity yet on that front. There is, in fact, an increasing argument to try and find a way to keep London in Super League in 2025.

And Hughes took to X to have his say: pointing out the nature of London’s effort against Leeds, and asking the IMG and RFL a simple question: do they want London, or not.

He wrote: “There’s your chance @IMG @TheRFL, do you want us or not? It’s in your hands – make the right call. Far better team today @LondonBroncosRL against the most recognised RL team in the UK.”

It does appear as if Hughes’ question will fall on deaf ears, given the silence there has been from IMG on the Broncos. They now have just three games remaining this season before being, in all eventuality, asked to leave Super League and return to the Championship.

But it is what happens beyond that which will worry supporters in the capital, with London well adrift of the top 12 in the IMG rankings and seemingly shut out of Super League for the foreseeable future.

