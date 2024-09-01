Every member of the exclusive club Leeds Rhinos ace Rhyse Martin joined in dramatic London Broncos victory

Leeds ace Rhyse Martin became just the fifth Rhinos player in the modern era to surpass the milestone of 1,000 points in the club’s colours during their win at London Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Papua New Guinean forward Martin, who joined Leeds in June 2019 following his departure from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs, went into the trip to the capital sat on 986 points for the club, needing to score 14 to reach four figures.

The back-rower had that sewn up by the 35th minute at Plough Lane, scoring all 14 of the Rhinos’ first half points in the Round 24 clash courtesy of two tries (eight) and two conversions (four), sandwiching a successful penalty (two).

His second conversion left Leeds 14-6 to the good against the Broncos, but the hosts hit back with a try from Emmanuel Waine on the stroke of the half-time hooter to bring themselves within two points at the break.

Struggling to get going at the restart, the visitors eventually found themselves 16-14 down thanks to a Lee Kershaw try midway through the second half, with London already having been denied by the video referee a couple of times before the winger slid in.

The man of the moment, Martin, popped up with yet another try – and another conversion – just after the hour-mark to put Leeds back in front, 20-16 to the good.

But with just five minutes remaining, Ethan Natoli powered over at the other end following a break down the right flank from Kershaw. Oli Leyland struck the post with his conversion attempt, so 20-20 it remained.

And after a missed drop goal attempt from Jack Campagnolo, the two sides headed into Golden Point extra time for the second time this season.

Campagnolo then smashed the crossbar with another attempt for a one-pointer from 35 yards out seven minutes into Golden Point, before team-mate Leyland dragged a further effort wide from a similar distance, handing Leeds a seven-tackle set.

Leeds won the previous meeting at Headingley courtesy of Brodie Croft’s one-pointer, and at the end of that seven-tackle set, he did the same in the capital 57 days on – 21-20 the final score in the visitors’ favour.

LRL RECOMMENDS: NRL sets INCREDIBLE record which highlights huge Super League gap

Rhyse Martin surpasses 1,000 points for Leeds Rhinos

Martin’s first four points for Leeds came on July 12, 2019 during his full debut, crossing for a try at Headingley in a 32-16 defeat against Hull KR, the club he will join come 2025.

Notably, four came via two conversions in the 2020 Challenge Cup final, which the Rhinos won against Salford Red Devils behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

And the Kumuls star also amassed eight points at Old Trafford in their 2022 Grand Final defeat to St Helens, scoring a try and kicking two conversions.

Martin’s 1,006 points to date for Leeds have come as follows:

39 tries

425 goals

129 appearances

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos legend appointed as head coach of Australian club Mackay Cutters for 2025

Every member of the exclusive club Leeds ace Rhyse Martin joined in London Broncos victory

In the modern era, only four men had reached (and surpassed) the milestone of 1,000 points for the West Yorkshire outfit prior to Sunday.

And all four are club legends, so Martin is in very good company…

5. Rhyse Martin – 1,006

4. Danny McGuire – 1,075

3. Rob Burrow – 1,103

2. Iestyn Harris – 1,455

1. Kevin Sinfield – 3,967

Leeds welcome Hull FC to Headingley next week, before travelling to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR in their last two games of the regular Super League season.

If the Rhinos don’t make the play-offs, then that game against KR – his future employers – will be Martin’s last for the club.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Next Gen – Meet the Warrington Wolves youngster eligible for Jamaica and hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps