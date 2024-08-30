Leeds Rhinos icon Adam Cuthbertson has secured his first head coaching role in the men’s game: after landing the top job at prominent Australian side Mackay Cutters.

Cuthbertson established himself as a modern-day great at AMT Headingley during a six-season stint with the Rhinos. He helped the club win the treble during his first season with the side in 2015, and went on to make well over 150 appearances for the club.

He finished his playing career in England with York and Featherstone while also becoming head coach of the Rhinos’ women’s side in the process.

Cuthbertson returned to Australia at the start of 2023 to become part of the backroom team at Mackay but he has now been given the role of head coach for their Queensland Cup campaign in 2025.

“I’m honoured to take on the role as head coach of this club,” he said.

“The Mackay region has a proud rugby league history, known for producing great talent and has a strong connection to the sport. My goal is to build on that legacy by developing a squad that competes at the highest level and reflects the values and spirit of our community. I’m committed to leading a program that will make our region proud and set the bar for excellence and dedication.”

“We are incredibly excited to have Adam step into the role of Head Coach for the 2025 season,” Dave Roberts, the CEO of the Cutters, said.

“Adam’s experience as a player and coach, combined with his dedication to the Cutters over the past two seasons, makes him the perfect fit to lead our team forward and oversee the club’s entire football program so that there is alignment in both the Men’s and Women’s pathways for players as well as coaches.

“We are confident that under his leadership, the Cutters will continue to grow and achieve new heights.”

There is at least one familiar face in the Cutters squad to Super League fans: former Hull FC and Castleford Tigers man Mahe Fonua played for Mackay this season.

And they now have another well-known name to Super League supporters as head coach in former Rhinos forward Cuthbertson, as he continues his coaching development in Australia.

