Widnes Vikings have released Jordan Abdull from his contract in order to allow him to sign a long-term deal with Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.

Abdull joined Widnes at the start of the season after a year out of the game, and made nine appearances for Allan Coleman’s side. However, he fell out of favour recently, with Widnes opting for a different half-back pairing.

That left him making a surprise loan exit to Sheffield on an initial one-month loan deal. He marked his Eagles debut with a man of the match display in the win over Salford RLFC.

And Sheffield have now made the move permanent, with Abdull joining until the end of the 2028 campaign after impressing the club’s hierarchy.

Abdull said: “I’m happy to get it sorted. Widnes have allowed me to take this opportunity, so I’d like to thank them first and foremost.

“Coming back this year was all about playing as much as I can, and Sheffield have given me that opportunity, something I’m grateful for.

“For the next couple of years, I’ll be trying my best to guide the team around the field, but in the short term, I’m really looking forward to building some connections with the team, and the fans too.”

Widnes coach Coleman added: “We would like to thank Jordan for his services to the club and wish him the best of luck for the future.

“It’s great to see him back playing: we couldn’t guarantee him regular game time, and hopefully he’s got a club now where he can focus on that and play on a regular basis.”

In confirming Abdull’s exit, Widnes confirmed that they were on the hunt for new signings to bolster their squad for the remainder of the season as they look to make a push for the Championship title.

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