St Helens star Tristan Sailor is one of five players ranked between sixth and tenth on the shortlist for this year’s Man of Steel after the first panel meeting last week – with reigning holder Jake Connor not even in the top ten.

A panel of five legends including Sam Tomkins, James Roby and Ellery Hanley will meet on regular occasions throughout 2026 in a bid to determine who they think is the standout player in Super League this season.

The top five was revealed on Tuesday – with Leeds’ Lachie Miller leading the way. Hull KR duo Tyrone May and Jez Litten are next, before Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft and St Helens hooker Daryl Clark.

But the other five players in the top 10 have now also been shared on the wider programme which is available to watch on SuperLeague+.

They are not in order, but they were the other five players discussed by the panel before they named the top 10 in full.

Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo is in there after an incredible start to the season, as is Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker and Wakefield star Jake Trueman.

Sailor is perhaps no surprise given the impact he has had on games for the Saints in the early stages of 2026 – while 2024 winner Mikey Lewis rounds off the top 10 after a strong start for Hull KR.

But that means there are two big names and former winners missing from the top 10 completely.

One is St Helens half-back Jackson Hastings – but perhaps the big omission is last year’s winner and Leeds star Connor. No explanation was given for him not being in the top 10, despite him having a brilliant start to the season and guiding the Rhinos to the Super League summit after the opening third of the league campaign.

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