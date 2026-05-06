Grading every Super League club’s season so far: Leeds and St Helens top the class

With the first 10 rounds of the Super League now in the rear-view mirror, teams across the division are starting to find out more about themselves.

The opening block of the season is always a tricky one to judge, with various new combinations and playing styles trying to embed themselves in, but things are starting to settle down and trends are beginning to emerge.

With the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking centre stage this weekend, it also allows us at Love Rugby League to take stock and review each of the clubs’ respective opening blocks.

Here is our half-term report card.

Huddersfield Giants: D

To say it’s been a chaotic start to 2026 at the Accu would be an understatement. Another unprecedented injury crisis, which saw 13 senior players sidelined at one point, derailed their season before it could really get underway and left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

That run of form then saw Luke Robinson depart the club, with Liam Finn subsequently taking the reins.

Things have certainly begun to calm down for the Giants in recent weeks, though, winning two of their past five matches and seeing a host of players return to the field; but this block hasn’t been too kind to Huddersfield.

Castleford Tigers: D

The issues at Castleford were never going to be immediately fixed, and their start to the new season reflects that.

Ryan Carr’s men have been really inconsistent so far, picking up three strong wins alongside some competitive performances, but have also shipped 50 points or more on three occasions and have conceded the most points of any team in the division (328).

Like Huddersfield, crucial injuries have not helped their case, but it’s not been the start anyone would have wanted.

Toulouse Olympique: C+

It was always going to be tough going for Toulouse on their return to Super League, but have they potentially surpassed their early expectations?

The French side have already picked up three wins from their opening 10 games – they only won five from 27 in 2022 – and have been pretty competitive in a lot of their games as well.

A promising start from Toulouse, but you still feel there is more to come.

Hull FC: B-

Potentially disappointing considering they had top six ambitions at the start of the season, but by no means the struggles of previous years at this stage.

Four wins from their opening 10 suggests they are not a million miles off the play-off pack, but they just seem a little bit off from where they were last season. The off-field distractions with the manner of John Cartwright’s exit could easily be a factor in this, though.

Again, it’s by no means awful, but it still leaves something to be desired.

Bradford Bulls: B-

Recent results, which do come amid the backdrop of an injury crisis, have potentially blotted the copybook, but there’s been a lot to like about Bradford’s start to the season.

There was a real sense of ambition coming out of the Bulls before the start of the season, and their early performances did match that too with three wins from their opening five games back in the top flight.

Injuries have quickly soured their bright start, causing Kurt Haggerty to almost deploy an entirely new team to the one he would have imagined at the start of the season and leading to some pretty heavy losses in their past three outings, but they don’t look out of place in Super League when fully fit.

Leigh Leopards: B

An opening block of two halves for Leigh, but they seem to be on the better side of that now. Two wins from their opening six games saw them bottom of the table at one point in the season.

But that has quickly been remedied with three wins from four since, a run of form which has got them back into play-off contention.

Crucially, they seem to be clicking into gear at a time when teams around them are starting to have their blips, which bodes well for their hopes moving forward.

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Wigan Warriors: B

The same can probably be said for Wigan Warriors. Things seemed to be going swimmingly for the Cherry and Whites at the start of the season, with Matt Peet’s side setting the pace after five consecutive victories, but that then turned into four successive defeats in the following games.

Injuries, both in volume and to key players, have been a leading cause for this run of form, but that victory over Bradford Bulls seems to suggest they have gotten over that blip.

But Wigan is a club that demands victories and demands success, and that run of fixtures has allowed the likes of Leeds, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR to leapfrog them in the table – with Warrington and Hull KR having a game in hand on them too – and that will frustrate.

Catalans Dragons: B

The departure of Joel Tomkins will, of course, be the main talking point behind Catalans’ start to the season, but Les Dracs can again probably feel like they’re on track.

This season felt like a year to really sit back and take stock after a pretty turbulent 2025 campaign, yet they sit on a run of five wins from their 10 fixtures and are within touching distance of the top six.

Pretty solid thus far.

York Knights: B

It might seem odd to give a side sat 10th in the table a B, but York Knights have not looked out of place at all in their debut season in the top flight and should take pride from that.

Their opening night win over Hull KR was certainly a high point, and will likely live long in the memory of the York faithful as a result, and they have picked up further wins against Hull FC and Toulouse too, and have been right in the mix against the likes of Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards too despite tasting defeat.

There’s been a lot to like about York so far.

Hull KR: B+

The start of the season was far from ideal, aside from that momentous World Club Challenge victory against Brisbane Broncos, but they have quickly recovered to get their title hopes back on track.

Willie Peters’ side’s start shouldn’t be ignored, especially considering they were bottom of the table at one point and their thumping in Las Vegas, but since they returned to the UK have really found their best form and seem to be scoring for fun once again.

When the Robins get it right, they are deadly, and they seem to be getting it right most of the time of late.

Warrington Wolves: A

Sam Burgess’ side couldn’t afford a repeat of last season, but they have quickly gone about squashing any doubts looming over them as a result of that campaign with a strong start to 2026.

Four wins from their opening five set them up very nicely early doors, and they have carried that on with another run of three wins from the four games since that maiden defeat to Leeds.

Even in that run, Warrington seem to be playing like a side reborn this campaign and are starting to blood in some youngsters and give them proper runs in the side.

They now seem a good bet to get into the top six, and could even mount a proper title charge if they continue on this run.

Leeds Rhinos: A+

Superb from Brad Arthur’s side, who have been the standout performers so far. Leeds just seem to have taken their game up another gear this season, seemingly as a result of the way their 2025 campaign ended.

The Rhinos have scored the most points of any side in Super League at the time of writing (348) while conceding the third-lowest amount of points (156) as well, and that has taken them to the top of the division.

In the here and now, they seem to be the team to beat, and could be that for the rest of the season.

St Helens: A+

Paul Rowley’s side have had a terrific start to the season, and seem to be positioning themselves into a proper title tilt as well. St Helens just seem refreshed and revitalised this season, particularly in attack, and have reaped the rewards of that with eight wins from 10.

But, crucially, they’ve done all of it without some of their key figures as well, and that deserves immense praise. They are also starting to get some of those players back now, which bodes well moving forwards.

Can they make a concentrated push?