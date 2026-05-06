Wigan Warriors pack options assessed following Ethan Havard ban as Matt Peet faces ‘latest dilemma’

Wigan Warriors will be forced into yet another reshuffle ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens this weekend, with Ethan Havard missing out.

The Cherry and Whites forward copped a Grade B head contact charge following their 38-14 win over Bradford Bulls, which has since resulted in a one-match suspension. His ban was later upheld upon appeal.

As a result, Matt Peet has been handed his latest squad dilemma, with the Warriors very much in the midst of an injury crisis around the park.

So, where does that leave him looking towards Saturday? Well, here are some options Wigan could look to deploy.

Option one: Start Kaide Ellis at prop, bring Sam Walters onto the bench

The best option could be to start Kaide Ellis at prop and bring the returning Sam Walters onto the bench in his place. Ellis had not quite been able to replicate his best form this season, with his role at 13 changing somewhat in the absence of Bevan French, but bringing him into the starting side at prop could be a way to unlock that once again.

Ellis is really strong on both sides of the ball, and unleashing him at prop could be a way to give him a slightly narrower focus and allow him to go to town in the middle.

Crucially, Walters’ ability to cover prop and back-row also makes him a good option to slot back onto the bench in these circumstances, while also keeping the likes of Patrick Mago on the bench for his traditional impact role.

Option two: Start Sam Walters at prop

That said, Walters’ experience in the middle could see him slot straight into the starting front-row.

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While a lot of his recent outings in a Cherry and White jumper have come from the back-row, Walters has started at prop for both Wigan and Leeds Rhinos in his Super League career and brings all the punch and power needed to succeed in the middle.

Within that, he can also play big minutes, even with this being his first hit-out after suspension, and that could make things a touch easier with the interchanges.

It would then also see Ellis and Mago continue in their impact roles, which could work well against the Saints.

Option three: Start Patrick Mago or Sam Eseh at prop, bring Sam Walters onto the bench

Alternatively, Mago or Sam Eseh could also be given a go in the run-on group, with Sam Walters again taking a spot on the bench.

Mago has made that impact role his own in recent years, almost setting the standard for it in Super League in the process, but giving him a start would only mean he brings his brand of ballast and power from the get-go rather than anything else. He also brings heaps of experience with him, which could be huge in the starting side given their injury issues in the backline.

Eseh is also developing into his role at Wigan, and giving him a start would be another step in the right direction on that front. The 22-year-old just needs to keep getting minutes in wherever possible, and with the demands of a starting prop ever so slightly different to that of a replacement one it would again give him some decent exposure.