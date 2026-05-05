The midway point of the 2026 Super League season is approaching, and the table is beginning to settle into a rhythm. But how are all 14 sides faring over the last five matches?

Here’s the form table..

We’re starting at the bottom, and the only team to have lost their last five: Bradford Bulls. Now granted, the Bulls have had a miserable bit of luck with injuries with their squad depth not just tested, but practically decimated over the last month. You would assume that the break has come at the perfect time for them.

Next up are three teams with just one win from their last five. Toulouse are 13th, York Knights are 12th – and then it’s Wigan Warriors who sit 11th in the form table. Their points difference over the previous five matches is what stops them from being any lower!

Just outside the top six are another four teams, all with two wins from their last five. Castleford Tigers are 10th with a pretty woeful points difference of minus 96, with Huddersfield Giants just above them. Catalans Dragons and Hull FC follow them in sitting just outside the top six.

The start of the play-off places begins with Wakefield Trinity, who are sixth in the form guide with three wins from their last five. Warrington Wolves sit just above them, with a slightly better points difference than Trinity.

The big mover in the form table compared to the actual league line-up is Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s side are fourth, having won four of their last five. St Helens are just in front of them on points difference with a run of four wins in a row; their only blemish in the last five was at the start of this run, when they were hammered by Hull KR.

It’s league leaders Leeds Rhinos who are second in the form table – one of two teams with a perfect record over the last five matches.

However, they’re not top – and that’s because defending champions Hull KR have also won their last five but with a huge points difference of 186. They are averaging an almost 40-point winning margin in each of those last five, an extraordinary run of form.

Whisper it quietly, but Willie Peters’ Robins are beginning to stir into life after a tricky start to 2026. Write them off at your peril! Here’s how the table looks..