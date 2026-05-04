Hull FC hooker Amir Bourouh is among three Super League players that have been charged following Round 10 of the season – with Maika Sivo escaping a suspension.

As revealed by Love Rugby League earlier on Monday, Sivo has been hit with a Grade C sanction for the tackle on Josh Rourke that forced the Wakefield Trinity fullback from the field during Friday’s West Yorkshire derby at Headingley.

However, his five-point punishment moves him to 5.75 for the last 12 months: just short of the threshold for a one-match ban – meaning Sivo is free to feature in Leeds’ next match.

But three other men have not been as lucky. The headline is that Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard will miss the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens on Saturday afternoon after being charged with Grade B Head Contact during the win over Bradford. That moved him to 6.5 points, triggering a one-match ban.

Hull hooker Bourouh also triggers a one-match ban after a Grade C Head Contact charge, ruling him out of their game against Bradford Bulls next weekend.

And the Bulls will be without Mitch Souter after he was penalised for a Grade D Dangerous Throw. That comes with a 12-point sanction and an automatic two-match ban.

But the most intriguing charge is arguably surrounding Wakefield centre Cam Scott. His one and only contribution in Friday’s defeat to Leeds was the collision with Keenan Palasia that saw him knocked out and needing lengthy medical treatment. It later he emerged he had suffered a heavy concussion.

But Scott has been charged with Grade B Head Contact for that collision, meaning he is fined.

Toulouse’s Henry O’Kane and York’s Ata Hingano have been hit with Grade A Late Contact on Passer charges, but have not been fined or suspended.

The three suspended players have until 12pm on Tuesday to decide whether they appeal their suspensions – with all eyes on Wigan to see if they will try to free up Havard to play against the Saints at Warrington on Saturday afternoon.