John Cartwright’s first words after leaving Hull FC coaching position

John Cartwright has spoken for the first time since stepping aside from his duties at Hull FC.

The former Black and Whites head coach mutually agreed to move on from the position last month, having previously been told that he would not be kept on as head coach beyond the end of the season, with Steve McNamara brought in to replace him.

Cartwright has remained quiet since taking charge of his last match, a defeat to St Helens, but he has now taken to social media to make his first comments since the decision was made for him to step aside with immediate effect.

Posting on his LinkedIn account, the Australian said: “The end of another chapter for me. Have loved every minute of my time at Hull FC. Special thank you to the faithful who have made me feel so welcome. I have formed friendships that will last forever. You don’t always get to leave the way you want but the things we have built as a group like rust and respect are unfortunately the reason I could not continue.

“Lastly to the staff and playing group you have made my time here the most memorable of my coaching career. We have come so far and the best is yet to be.”

Cartwright took charge for the 2025 season and guided them to a seventh-placed finish in his only full year in charge. The Black and Whites had an underwhelming start to the current campaign before his exit. They have since defeated Castleford Tigers and lost to Toulouse Olympique.

Andy Last has been named as interim head coach and will remain in the position until McNamara’s arrival. The former England head coach will take control for the 2027 season, once he has fulfilled his duties at Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the campaign.