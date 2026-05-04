Leeds Rhinos learn Maika Sivo suspension fate after sin bin

Maika Sivo will be free to play for Leeds Rhinos in their clash with Wigan Warriors, despite receiving a charge for the tackle that saw him sin-binned last week.

Super League’s top try-scorer was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Josh Rourke, with the incident causing a debate in the aftermath of Leeds’ victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Match Review Panel have now reviewed the incident and have decided to charge Sivo, though Love Rugby League has been told the charge is not severe enough to take him over the threshold of six disciplinary points which would result in him receiving a one-match suspension.

It is a boost for the Rhinos ahead of their big encounter with Wigan Warriors next time out. Sivo has been in sensational form since recovering from an ACL injury, scoring 19 tries in ten appearances for the Rhinos since his return to action in round two of the campaign.

17 of those tries have come in Super League, meaning the Fijian is currently on track to break Super League’s all-time record for tries scored in a season.

With no game this week due to being out of the Challenge Cup, the Rhinos have a prolonged period to prepare for their game against the Warriors, who take on St Helens in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Brad Arthur’s side is currently joint top of Super League, with eight wins from their opening ten games of the campaign.

From a selection standpoint, the big decision Arthur must make heading into that game with the Warriors surrounds Harry Newman, who has spent the last three matches on loan at Hull FC.

Ash Handley, who was named man of the match against Wakefield, and Jack Bird, have held down the spots in recent weeks while Newman has played fr the Black and Whites.