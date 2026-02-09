Competitive rugby league is back for 2026 – which means there will be a nervous Monday morning wait for some players when it comes to the disciplinary panel.

A handful of Super League players will be waiting to discover if they are free to feature in their club’s opening league match of the season later this week.

Here are the players that, for the first time this season, we think could be in danger.

Ethan Havard

Wigan came through their big win at Rochdale Hornets on Sunday afternoon unscathed, so their only concern now will be the Match Review Panel. Havard conceded a penalty for a high shot as the half-time hooter sounded, and it appeared to be a moment the MRP may well take a look at for some penalty points.

David Klemmer

He almost certainly won’t get a ban, as the veteran Australian forward starts on zero points following his move from the NRL in the off-season. But David Klemmer might be in hot water after a very loose and high shot in the early stages of St Helens’ big victory at Workington Town on Friday, when he caught Town’s Rio Corkill and was penalised.

Riley Lumb

It may well have gone unnoticed, but as Widnes Vikings aimed to rally late on Saturday afternoon against Leeds Rhinos, there was a moment which might bring young Leeds winger Riley Lumb some concern.

Lumb caught Widnes’ Mike Butt with a late tackle that left him down needing treatment in the final seconds, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge that was penalised heavy in 2026.

Paul McShane

It’s looking increasingly likely that York will be without one of their most influential players for Thursday evening’s monstrous showdown with Super League champions Hull KR.

He was sent off in Saturday evening’s win at Barrow Raiders after a fight with Greg Richards that led to the pair being sent off. It’ll definitely bring with it a charge – it remains to be seen how severe.

Ollie Partington

Partington is less likely than team-mate Havard to be hit with points from the MRP. On his second Wigan debut, the forward caught a Rochdale man high midway through the second half. The referee opted against giving a penalty after initially putting the whistle to his lips, but it probably warranted one. Interesting to see whether anything further comes of that incident.