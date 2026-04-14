Wakefield Trinity centre Cam Scott has been offered to clubs as a transfer option for 2027 – with his future at the West Yorkshire club beyond this year in doubt.

Scott has flourished for Wakefield since joining the club on an initial two-year deal at the start of last season. This year in particular, he has been an eye-catching performer for Daryl Powell’s side after their strong start to the new campaign.

But Trinity’s recruitment plans for next year are accelerating at pace. Having already signed the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Cameron Smith, Wakefield have signed Leeds Rhinos youngster Ned McCormack to add to their ranks for 2027.

However, Scott’s future is now under the microscope, Love Rugby League can reveal – as first confirmed on the new episode of the LRL podcast: which you can watch in full below.

Several Super League clubs have been told that Scott is yet to re-sign at Wakefield and is on the market and available for contract offers for next year. There is already interest in the centre.

He joined Trinity at the start of last season on a two-year deal, with Trinity retaining an extra year’s option in their favour should they wish to exercise it. At present, they have not.

The former Hull FC man spent seven years with the Black and Whites, making almost 50 appearances and spending time out on loan at a plethora of clubs including York Knights and Leigh Leopards.

Under Powell, he has kicked on and become a regular starter for Wakefield. He made 22 appearances for the club last season but has been an ever-present in 2026 so far, featuring in all 10 of Trinity’s league and cup games.

There would likely be significant interest in a player still only 26 and with his best years ahead of him. It remains to be seen whether Wakefield have a place for him in their plans.

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