Wakefield Trinity to sign second Leeds Rhinos player for 2027

Wakefield Trinity are set to sign Leeds Rhinos centre Ned McCormack, Love Rugby League understands.

Trinity are believed to have made McCormack one of their top targets for the 2027 season and are understood to have secured a deal that will see the centre move across West Yorkshire next season.

The 21-year-old crossed codes to join the Rhinos and has made five appearances for the club since his debut in 2024, with his last appearance coming in the club’s Challenge Cup victory over Widnes Vikings.

He had a one-game loan spell at Huddersfield Giants last month, playing for them in their defeat to Bradford Bulls, while at the weekend he played, and scored, for Hunslet in their surprise win over Newcastle Thunder.

Wakefield have seen enough to make a move for the Bradford-born talent and he is now set to become the second Leeds player to join the club next season, with Cameron Smith’s move to Trinity for next year already confirmed.

He will become Wakefield’s third signing for 2027, with Smith and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck already confirmed arrivals for next season.

It’s another departure for Leeds, who already know that Smith will head out of Headingley alongside Harry Newman, James McDonnell and Mikolaj Oledzki, who are all joining new NRL club Perth Bears.

At centre, Leeds have Ash Handley and Jack Bird, while Max Simpson will return from an ACL injury next season, meaning they remain well stocked in that department heading into the 2027 season.

For now, McCormack will remain at Leeds as he seeks first team opportunities, but next year, he will be wearing Wakefield colours.